Indiana State

IN Focus Podcast: Panelists discuss Supreme Court abortion case, this week’s top stories

FOX59
FOX59
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OKsQd_0dEdrk7C00

INDIANAPOLIS – What are Indiana’s political insiders saying about Mississippi’s abortion case and the potential ramifications with the Supreme Court? What about the latest news on the Omicron variant as it enters the United States?

In the video above, panelists Dr. Laura Wilson, Abdul Hakim-Shabazz, Mike Murphy, and Jennifer Wagner discuss the week in politics, including the future of reproductive rights and Indiana’s rising COVID numbers.

In the video below, our panel reveal their winners and losers for the week.

