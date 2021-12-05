ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Netflix making movie about grandma who accidentally invited teen to Thanksgiving

By Nexstar Media Wire, Nathaniel Rodriguez
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rMk5n_0dEdrT3j00

TAMPA ( WFLA ) — A story of an accidental friendship between a grandmother and a high school senior is now set to be a movie produced by Netflix.

In 2016, Arizona grandmother Wanda Dench sent a text intended for her grandson asking if he’d be coming over for Thanksgiving dinner. Instead, she invited high school senior Jamal Hinton.

Grandmother, teen who accidentally met over text sharing 6th Thanksgiving

After telling Dench he wasn’t her grandson, he asked, “Can I still get a plate tho?”

“I said, ‘Sure you can.’ That’s what grandmas do – they feed everybody,” Dench told NBC affiliate KPNX at the time.

The virtual encounter sparked what would become a tradition for the two would-be friends.

The tradition went on to include Hinton’s family and his girlfriend, persisting even after tragedy struck the Dench family last year when her husband, Lonnie Dench, died from COVID-19 complications .

This year, the pair shared their sixth Thanksgiving together, according to WIAT . A photo of Lonnie Dench was placed at the table with a lit candle, sister station WXIN reported.

December kicks off with 9 straight days of palindromes

Hinton announced the Netflix partnership Thursday on Twitter, saying, “We thank every single one of you for your love and support in our journey the last 6 years.”

He and Dench also said in a statement: “We are excited to share our story with the world. We hope it inspires more people to reach out and make connections that they wouldn’t ordinarily make. We are so blessed to find a genuine friendship brought together by God from a mistaken text message. ”

According to Netflix , the movie will be called “The Thanksgiving Text” and is being written by Abdul Williams, screenwriter for the films “Salt-N-Pepa” and “The Bobby Brown Story.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Cinema Blend

Angelina Jolie Agrees Her Kids Were ‘Shook’ After Seeing Mom In Her Superhero Costume For Eternals

Being part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe not only means becoming part of the superhero family but also putting on a tight, body-conscious costume. For some Hollywood stars, these looks can garner strange reactions from loved ones. And this is exactly what Angelina Jolie experienced while shooting Marvel’s Eternals. Just recently, the Oscar winner spoke on how her children were taken aback by her look for the ensemble film.
BEAUTY & FASHION
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accidental Friendship#Grandmas#Thanksgiving Dinner#Wfla#Nbc#Kpnx#Wiat#Wxin#Twitter
HollywoodLife

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks Ripped Jeans & Looks Just Like Mom At Doc Premiere With Angelina & Pax

Angelina Jolie took two of her kids, Shiloh and Pax, to the premiere of a French photographer’s documentary on Nov. 18, and they all posed together on the red carpet. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, stepped out for another red carpet appearance on Nov. 18. This time, she joined her mom, Angelina Jolie, and older brother, Pax Jolie-Pitt, 17, at the premiere of French photographer, JR’s, documentary, Paper & Glue, at the Museum of Tolerance in Los Angeles. The trio posed for photos with JR before the big event, with Angelina and Pax standing to one side of the artist and Shiloh standing solo on the other.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
WandaVision
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
Deadline

2021 Holiday Movies, Shows On TV & Streaming For December

While many of us are still buying those final presents, streamers and networks have stocked up for the winter holidays. TBS is running classics such as The Wizard of Oz throughout the season; A Charlie Brown Christmas on PBS and Apple; NBC has two exclusive airings of It’s a Wonderful Life (NBC)”>It’s a Wonderful Life; and there are movie marathons galore, including those featuring Coming to America (VH1), A Christmas Story (TBS, TNT) and Bad Santa (MTV). See below for full listing of premiere dates and outlets. December 10 Rugrats – Traditions (Nickelodeon) SpongeBob SquarePants – SpongeBob’s Road to Christmas (Nickelodeon) December 11 A Christmas Miracle...
TV & VIDEOS
Rolling Stone

‘He’s Such an Idiot’: Will Forte on the Glorious Return of ‘MacGruber’

In his 15 years as MacGruber, a hapless special ops agent who only occasionally saves the day, Will Forte has attempted to violently dispatch his enemies with rubber bands, Q-tips and a stalk of celery wedged up his keister. So it’s a bit alarming to see the 51-year-old actor and comedian brandish a jar of smelling salts before he even says hello. A gift, or so he claims. How often do people collapse unconscious around him? “It’s not something I like to do,” Forte jokes. “Every once in a while when you’re forced to do it. Or you’re just cruising through...
CELEBRITIES
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
653K+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy