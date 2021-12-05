ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Winter Storm Warning issued for Southeastern Brooks Range by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-06 14:39:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-07 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southeastern Brooks Range WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Cedar, Knox by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 11:41:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Cedar; Knox WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Knox and Cedar Counties. * WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
CEDAR COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Boyd, Holt by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 17:42:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call Nebraska 511 for the latest road information. Target Area: Boyd; Holt WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow with additional accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Boyd and Holt Counties. * WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on hazardous conditions such as slippery roads and blowing snow that will significantly reduce visibility.
BOYD COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Mower, Winona by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 14:35:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa, 511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin. Target Area: Mower; Winona Deteriorating Conditions This Evening .Snow will expand across the entire area through the evening. Some of this snow will be heavy at times with hourly rates exceeding an inch an hour possible across portions of southeast Minnesota into north-central Wisconsin. These rates will cause roads to quickly become snow covered and slippery. A wintry mix can be expected for portions of northeast Iowa into southwest Wisconsin where some minor ice accumulations will be possible. The winds will increase overnight with gusts up to 35 mph possible that will create some blowing and drifting snow. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In Wisconsin, Buffalo County. In Minnesota, Winona and Mower Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeastern Brooks Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 15:08:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-12 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northeastern Brooks Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected with low visibility expected. Plan on slippery road conditions. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch is expected. Expect visibilities of one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...In Passes. * WHEN...3 PM today to 6 AM Sunday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind gusts up to 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Wind chill 40 below zero to 55 below zero expected. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow means periods of snow and blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Storm Warning#Avalanches#Southeastern Brooks Range#Akst
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Boyd, Holt by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 17:42:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call Nebraska 511 for the latest road information. Target Area: Boyd; Holt WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow with additional accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Boyd and Holt Counties. * WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on hazardous conditions such as slippery roads and blowing snow that will significantly reduce visibility.
BOYD COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Lyman by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 09:02:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-10 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lyman WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Lyman County. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
LYMAN COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Aurora, Brookings, Brule, Jerauld, Miner, Sanborn by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 13:21:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-10 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Aurora; Brookings; Brule; Jerauld; Miner; Sanborn WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central South Dakota and southwest Minnesota. * WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
AURORA COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Mower, Winona by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 14:35:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa, 511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin. Target Area: Mower; Winona Deteriorating Conditions This Evening .Snow will expand across the entire area through the evening. Some of this snow will be heavy at times with hourly rates exceeding an inch an hour possible across portions of southeast Minnesota into north-central Wisconsin. These rates will cause roads to quickly become snow covered and slippery. A wintry mix can be expected for portions of northeast Iowa into southwest Wisconsin where some minor ice accumulations will be possible. The winds will increase overnight with gusts up to 35 mph possible that will create some blowing and drifting snow. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In Wisconsin, Buffalo County. In Minnesota, Winona and Mower Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 11:03:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-10 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County; Converse County Lower Elevations; East Platte County; Goshen County; Niobrara County; South Laramie Range WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches today. Storm total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Converse County Lower Elevations, Niobrara County, Central Laramie Range, Platte County, and Goshen County, including the towns of Douglas, Glenrock, Bill, Lusk, Bordeaux, Wheatland, Guernsey, Torrington, Buford, and Vedauwoo. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Misty Fjords by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 14:57:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-10 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Misty Fjords WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional new snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Misty Fjords including Hyder. * WHEN...Until 9 PM AKST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Heavy wet snow will be difficult to manage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...At around 3 AM, 3.3 inches of snow had fallen in Hyder so far. Stewart, BC has reported moderate to heavy snow through today with around 6 inches of new snow since 9 AM AKST this morning.
PRINCE OF WALES-HYDER CENSUS AREA, AK
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Fillmore, Houston by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 18:04:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa, 511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin. Target Area: Fillmore; Houston Winter Storm in Progress Over the Area .Dangerous travel conditions persist area-wide tonight owing to heavy snowfall over southeast Minnesota and western Wisconsin and a wintry mix over northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin. The dangerous conditions continue through the overnight and end early Saturday morning. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Moderate to heavy snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...In Iowa, Mitchell and Howard Counties. In Minnesota, Houston and Fillmore Counties. * WHEN...The heaviest snow falls before midnight, lessening late tonight and ending completely after sunrise on Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
FILLMORE COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Brookings, Miner by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 18:42:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-10 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Brookings; Miner WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to a half inch. * WHERE...In South Dakota, Brookings and Miner Counties. In Minnesota, Lincoln County. * WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
BROOKINGS COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 11:03:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-10 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County; Converse County Lower Elevations; East Platte County; Goshen County; Niobrara County; South Laramie Range WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches today. Storm total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Converse County Lower Elevations, Niobrara County, Central Laramie Range, Platte County, and Goshen County, including the towns of Douglas, Glenrock, Bill, Lusk, Bordeaux, Wheatland, Guernsey, Torrington, Buford, and Vedauwoo. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for McCurtain by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 18:15:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-10 19:15:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: McCurtain The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Little River County in southwestern Arkansas Southeastern McCurtain County in southeastern Oklahoma Northern Franklin County in northeastern Texas Northwestern Bowie County in northeastern Texas Northwestern Titus County in northeastern Texas Red River County in northeastern Texas * Until 715 PM CST. * At 615 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Deport, or 7 miles northwest of Hagansport, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Clarksville, Hagansport, Boxelder, Idabel, Broken Bow, Bogata, Bagwell, Detroit, Talco, Avery, Annona, Haworth, Moon, Beaverdams, Goodlake, America, Johntown, Bokhoma, Almont and Harts Bluff. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Weston by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 05:51:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-10 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected. This will create dangerous conditions. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Weston WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. * WHERE...The Weston County Plains. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
WESTON COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Franklin, Gasconade, Osage, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 18:49:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-10 19:30:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Franklin; Gasconade; Osage; Warren The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Franklin County in east central Missouri Southeastern Osage County in central Missouri South central Warren County in east central Missouri Central Gasconade County in east central Missouri * Until 730 PM CST. * At 649 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Bland, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Owensville around 655 PM CST. Rosebud and Drake around 700 PM CST. Gerald around 705 PM CST. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Beaufort, New Haven, Washington and Union. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Craighead, Greene by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 20:14:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-10 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a storm shelter or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Craighead; Greene The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern Greene County in eastern Arkansas Western Craighead County in eastern Arkansas * Until 900 PM CST. * At 814 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm producing a tornado was located near Tuckerman, or 8 miles northeast of Newport, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Cash and Egypt around 830 PM CST. Bono around 835 PM CST. Jonesboro, Lake Frierson State Park and Walcott around 845 PM CST. Brookland and Crowleys Ridge State Park around 850 PM CST. Paragould around 900 PM CST. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Needham, Apt, Herman, Valley View, Dryden, Farrville, Dorothy, Risher, Winesburg and Gilkerson. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Ashland, Crawford, Hancock, Huron, Knox, Marion, Medina by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 11:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-11 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Ashland; Crawford; Hancock; Huron; Knox; Marion; Medina; Morrow; Richland; Seneca; Wood; Wyandot WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
KRDO News Channel 13

WEATHER ALERT DAY: High winds in Pikes Peak Region before big drop in temperatures

Overview:  Winter driving conditions are expected to continue over the high country today where a combination of heavy snow and gusty wind will make for very difficult driving conditions over the higher mountain passes. Locally, we’re tracking significantly colder air and a chance for a brief snowfall in spots today, but warmer air will return The post WEATHER ALERT DAY: High winds in Pikes Peak Region before big drop in temperatures appeared first on KRDO.
DIVIDE, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy