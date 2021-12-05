Winter Storm Warning issued for Upper Koyukuk Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 14:35:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa, 511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin. Target Area: Mower; Winona Deteriorating Conditions This Evening .Snow will expand across the entire area through the evening. Some of this snow will be heavy at times with hourly rates exceeding an inch an hour possible across portions of southeast Minnesota into north-central Wisconsin. These rates will cause roads to quickly become snow covered and slippery. A wintry mix can be expected for portions of northeast Iowa into southwest Wisconsin where some minor ice accumulations will be possible. The winds will increase overnight with gusts up to 35 mph possible that will create some blowing and drifting snow. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In Wisconsin, Buffalo County. In Minnesota, Winona and Mower Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

MOWER COUNTY, MN ・ 23 HOURS AGO