Environment

Winter Storm Warning issued for Upper Koyukuk Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-06 14:39:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-07 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Upper Koyukuk Valley WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Lyman by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 09:02:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-10 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lyman WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Lyman County. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
LYMAN COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Cedar, Knox by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 11:41:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Cedar; Knox WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Knox and Cedar Counties. * WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
CEDAR COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Cedar, Knox by NWS

CEDAR COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Antelope, Pierce by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 11:41:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Antelope; Pierce WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Antelope and Pierce Counties. * WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute.
ANTELOPE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Upper Weiser River by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-12 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Upper Weiser River WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM SATURDAY TO 5 AM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches, with up to 18 inches above 4000 feet MSL. * WHERE...Upper Weiser River zone. * WHEN...From 5 AM Saturday to 5 AM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light snow will continue to fall above 4000 feet on Sunday and Monday, but additional impacts will be minor.
ADAMS COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Mower, Winona by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 14:35:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa, 511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin. Target Area: Mower; Winona Deteriorating Conditions This Evening .Snow will expand across the entire area through the evening. Some of this snow will be heavy at times with hourly rates exceeding an inch an hour possible across portions of southeast Minnesota into north-central Wisconsin. These rates will cause roads to quickly become snow covered and slippery. A wintry mix can be expected for portions of northeast Iowa into southwest Wisconsin where some minor ice accumulations will be possible. The winds will increase overnight with gusts up to 35 mph possible that will create some blowing and drifting snow. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In Wisconsin, Buffalo County. In Minnesota, Winona and Mower Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Howard, Mitchell by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 18:04:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa, 511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin. Target Area: Howard; Mitchell Winter Storm in Progress Over the Area .Dangerous travel conditions persist area-wide tonight owing to heavy snowfall over southeast Minnesota and western Wisconsin and a wintry mix over northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin. The dangerous conditions continue through the overnight and end early Saturday morning. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Moderate to heavy snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...In Iowa, Mitchell and Howard Counties. In Minnesota, Houston and Fillmore Counties. * WHEN...The heaviest snow falls before midnight, lessening late tonight and ending completely after sunrise on Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
HOWARD COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Fillmore, Houston by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 18:04:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa, 511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin. Target Area: Fillmore; Houston Winter Storm in Progress Over the Area .Dangerous travel conditions persist area-wide tonight owing to heavy snowfall over southeast Minnesota and western Wisconsin and a wintry mix over northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin. The dangerous conditions continue through the overnight and end early Saturday morning. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Moderate to heavy snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...In Iowa, Mitchell and Howard Counties. In Minnesota, Houston and Fillmore Counties. * WHEN...The heaviest snow falls before midnight, lessening late tonight and ending completely after sunrise on Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
FILLMORE COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Upper Weiser River by NWS

ADAMS COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Weston by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 05:51:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-10 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected. This will create dangerous conditions. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Weston WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. * WHERE...The Weston County Plains. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
WESTON COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for McCurtain by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 18:15:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-10 19:15:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: McCurtain The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Little River County in southwestern Arkansas Southeastern McCurtain County in southeastern Oklahoma Northern Franklin County in northeastern Texas Northwestern Bowie County in northeastern Texas Northwestern Titus County in northeastern Texas Red River County in northeastern Texas * Until 715 PM CST. * At 615 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Deport, or 7 miles northwest of Hagansport, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Clarksville, Hagansport, Boxelder, Idabel, Broken Bow, Bogata, Bagwell, Detroit, Talco, Avery, Annona, Haworth, Moon, Beaverdams, Goodlake, America, Johntown, Bokhoma, Almont and Harts Bluff. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Upper Weiser River by NWS

ADAMS COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Franklin, Gasconade, Osage, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 18:49:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-10 19:30:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Franklin; Gasconade; Osage; Warren The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Franklin County in east central Missouri Southeastern Osage County in central Missouri South central Warren County in east central Missouri Central Gasconade County in east central Missouri * Until 730 PM CST. * At 649 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Bland, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Owensville around 655 PM CST. Rosebud and Drake around 700 PM CST. Gerald around 705 PM CST. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Beaufort, New Haven, Washington and Union. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Craighead, Greene by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 20:14:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-10 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a storm shelter or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Craighead; Greene The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern Greene County in eastern Arkansas Western Craighead County in eastern Arkansas * Until 900 PM CST. * At 814 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm producing a tornado was located near Tuckerman, or 8 miles northeast of Newport, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Cash and Egypt around 830 PM CST. Bono around 835 PM CST. Jonesboro, Lake Frierson State Park and Walcott around 845 PM CST. Brookland and Crowleys Ridge State Park around 850 PM CST. Paragould around 900 PM CST. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Needham, Apt, Herman, Valley View, Dryden, Farrville, Dorothy, Risher, Winesburg and Gilkerson. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Calloway, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 16:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-11 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Calloway; Marshall A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CST FOR NORTHWESTERN CALLOWAY...MARSHALL AND EAST CENTRAL GRAVES COUNTIES At 542 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Sedalia, or 9 miles southeast of Mayfield, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Benton. This includes Interstate 69 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 32 and 49. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Daviess, Greene, Lawrence, Martin, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-10 21:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Daviess; Greene; Lawrence; Martin; Monroe A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Monroe, Martin, southeastern Greene, Lawrence and Daviess Counties through 915 PM EST At 830 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Washington, or 13 miles northeast of Petersburg, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Bedford. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Ashland, Crawford, Hancock, Huron, Knox, Marion, Medina by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 11:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-11 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Ashland; Crawford; Hancock; Huron; Knox; Marion; Medina; Morrow; Richland; Seneca; Wood; Wyandot WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Christian, Hopkins, Muhlenberg by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 21:48:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-10 22:30:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Christian; Hopkins; Muhlenberg The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Tornado Warning for Central Muhlenberg County in south central Kentucky North central Christian County in south central Kentucky Southeastern Hopkins County in northwestern Kentucky * Until 930 PM CST. * At 848 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Nortonville, or 7 miles east of Dawson Springs, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Mortons Gap around 855 PM CST. Graham around 905 PM CST. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Greenville, Central City and Powderly. This includes the following highways Interstate 69 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 98 and 111. Western Kentucky Parkway between Mile Markers 39 and 65. Pennyrile Parkway between Mile Markers 25 and 34. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Caldwell, Christian, Hopkins, Trigg by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 21:26:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-10 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Caldwell; Christian; Hopkins; Trigg The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Christian County in south central Kentucky Southeastern Caldwell County in western Kentucky Northeastern Trigg County in western Kentucky South central Hopkins County in northwestern Kentucky * Until 900 PM CST. * At 826 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Cobb, or 7 miles north of Cadiz, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Cobb around 830 PM CST. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Crofton. This includes the following highways Interstate 24 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 55 and 60. Interstate 69 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 99 and 102. Pennyrile Parkway between Mile Markers 21 and 27. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY

