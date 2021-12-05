Wind Chill Advisory issued for Deltana and Tanana Flats by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 03:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 15:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects, including holiday decor. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Woodford DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 3 PM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one to two miles in dense fog. For the Wind Advisory, west winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Woodford County. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 3 PM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, including holiday decor. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Isolated slick spots are possible this morning with fog where temperatures are near freezing.

WOODFORD COUNTY, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO