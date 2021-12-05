Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Interior by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-12 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is likely and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County HEAVY SNOWFALL POSSIBLE SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT A series of wet and cold low pressure systems will move across Northern California and Southern Oregon Saturday through Tuesday likely resulting in heavy snowfall across much of Northern California in Siskiyou County, the Siskiyou Mountains, and the Oregon Cascades. There is high confidence that feet of snow are likely to fall at elevations above 3500 feet across those areas and even at lower elevations in the Mount Shasta area. This could cause significant travel problems, at times, during the mentioned time period. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 4 PM PST SUNDAY WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SATURDAY TO 10 PM PST SUNDAY WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 17 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph over remote exposed terrain. For the Winter Weather Advisory, total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. For the Winter Storm Watch after Sunday, additional snow accumulations of up to 20 inches possible. * WHERE...For the Winter Storm Warning, generally locations above 5500 feet in south eastern Siskiyou County, but also including the town of Tennant. For the Winter Weather Advisory, Highway 97 including the pass at Grass Lake. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 1 PM Saturday to 10 PM PST Sunday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 10 AM Saturday to 4 PM PST Sunday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Sunday evening through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The bulk of the snow will fall on Saturday night into Sunday morning. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

