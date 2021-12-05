ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky Rep. Massie tweets pro-gun photo days after Michigan schoo l shooting

By Cody Taylor
NewsChannel 36
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCBS - In the wake of a school shooting in Michigan, Kentucky Republican congressman Thomas Massie has posted...

Armando Soto
5d ago

news always get things twisted,i just see a well protect family,and well trained family,bet they got better train on gun safety than alec baldwin

Delilah C.Stanley
5d ago

I LOVE THE CHRISTMAS PICTURE!! to the people who are condemning it, do they understand that especially now days we HAVE to be able to protect our family and ourselves. BC if somebody comes to do you harm they wont come empty handed and when they come for me and my family I wont be empty handed either!!

EKY OG
5d ago

And yet not one person has died because of it. Find something else to do with your time.

CNN

New York governor orders temporary indoor mask mandate

(CNN) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new temporary indoor mask mandate, but at least one county leader says he won't be enforcing it. On Friday, Hochul announced the rule, in place from Monday, December 13, until at least January 15, 2022. It requires New Yorkers to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces unless businesses implement a vaccine requirement.
PUBLIC HEALTH

