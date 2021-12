The wins keep coming, and the 49ers' offense keeps lighting up the scoreboard. In a game the 49ers had to have, the offense came up big and put up 34 points. This was the third week in a row and the fourth time in their last five games that they’ve scored at least 30 points. However, the theme remains the same as it has been all year. When the 49ers stay out of their own way, they can put up points with any other team in the league.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO