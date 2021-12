The best part about Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat games is that, even when one or both teams are missing key players, there still seems to be plenty of juice to the matchup. That’ll be the case tonight when the Heat are once again without their two best players, but that doesn’t mean I would enjoy a Bucks win any less. Plus, it never hurts to start out a four-game road trip on the right foot.

