You might want to reset the Apple Mail app on your Mac, iPhone, or iPad when it doesn’t update or receive new emails, or when standard troubleshooting solutions don’t fix the issue. Resetting the Mail app from scratch is almost equivalent to uninstalling and reinstalling it. If you wish to have a fresh start with the Mail app, here’s how to erase everything in it. After that, you can set it up again.

