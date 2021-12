The New Orleans Saints cut wide receiver Kenny Stills, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. The veteran wideout had five receptions for 64 yards and a touchdown this season. His lone touchdown gave the Saints a 25-24 lead with 1:01 left in the fourth quarter against Atlanta in Week 9. But he didn't catch any of his five targets in the Saints' 27-17 loss to Dallas on Dec. 2. The Saints originally drafted Stills out of Oklahoma with the No. 144 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2013 NFL Draft. In his first two seasons with the team, Stills appeared in 31 games (17 starts) and caught 95 passes on 133 targets for 1,572 yards (16.5 ypc) and eight touchdowns.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO