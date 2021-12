Baseball’s contract tender deadline passed earlier this evening, and with it any notion that the KC Royals would use the occasion to part ways with Ryan O’Hearn. O’Hearn, who doesn’t appear to have a position to play and hasn’t hit like a big leaguer since 2018, was tendered and is still a Royal. Richard Lovelady, who until this season hadn’t shown many signs of being in the majors the stellar pitcher he’s been in the minors, was not and is not.

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO