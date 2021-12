Ex-Browns head coach will get another shot as a college coach. The Browns have had a lot of former head coaches since 1999. A lot. More than necessary. Some good, most not worth remembering. Some historic, for all the wrong reasons. That may be unfair to someone’s legacy, especially when you realize a person is more than just their head coaching record but for the sake of this website, that’s usually what we focus on. Their accomplishments or lack thereof. It’s always interesting when an Ex-Browns personality; be it player or coach, lands a high-profile gig elsewhere. Like Eric Mangini becoming an ESPN analyst. Talk about unqualified. So here we are, minding our own business when we find out Ex-Browns head coach Hue Jackson has a new head coaching job.

NFL ・ 7 HOURS AGO