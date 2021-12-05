Files from yesteryear: From the files of 1930 and 1950

While employees of the Cullman Furniture Company were loading a truck, on Monday, the engine died and when a driver got out to crank it, the gear slipped into reverse and ran backward into the plate glass window. It will take at least

$150 to replace the window.

43,096 bales of cotton had been ginned in Cullman County, up to November 14.

Good Hope defeated Vinemont, in basketball, on Friday, 18-17.

Miss Mamie Bradford and Mrs. W.A. Trimble were in Birmingham, on Tuesday.

O.S. Roden, Herbert Jordan, W.A. Trimble and John Fowler are attending the Grand Lodge of the Masons, in Montgomery, this week.

Scott Hyatt is in Boston, Massachusetts, for two weeks.

Welti defeated White City, on Thanksgiving Day, by a score of 19-9

Mr. and Mrs. Del Sticher spent Tuesday in Birmingham.

O.D. Strawn, Brenton Hulsey and Rueben Yates spent the weekend in Manchester, Tennessee.

A play “Home Ties” will be given Friday night at Joppa. The cast includes Alma Hodge, Hugh Corbin, Charlie Hill, Golda Watson, Clara Foster, Wilbert Noles, Kermit Johnson, Rosa Willis and Elmer Nolen.

New members of the B.P.W. are Miss Pauline Neighbors and Miss Ruby Dean Doyle.

Harold Weeks of Cullman and Elizabeth Morgan of Scottsboro, both University of Alabama students, were injured in an auto wreck on Sunday.

From the files of 1950:

The tallest man on the Florence State basketball team is 6 foot, 6 inch center, Ronald Estes, who starred at St. Bernard. Also on the team is another St. Bernard product, 6 foot, 2 ½ inch guard, Earl Omar Webb from Hanceville.

Mr. and Mrs. S.H. Green were married at the Cullman First Baptist Church on November 29, 1900. They were honored, on their Golden Anniversary, on Wednesday.

There are 221 active tuberculosis cases in Cullman County.