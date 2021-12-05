ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman County, AL

Files from yesteryear: From the files of 1930 and 1950

By Archives
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JqSPV_0dEdpjA300

While employees of the Cullman Furniture Company were loading a truck, on Monday, the engine died and when a driver got out to crank it, the gear slipped into reverse and ran backward into the plate glass window. It will take at least

$150 to replace the window.

43,096 bales of cotton had been ginned in Cullman County, up to November 14.

Good Hope defeated Vinemont, in basketball, on Friday, 18-17.

Miss Mamie Bradford and Mrs. W.A. Trimble were in Birmingham, on Tuesday.

O.S. Roden, Herbert Jordan, W.A. Trimble and John Fowler are attending the Grand Lodge of the Masons, in Montgomery, this week.

Scott Hyatt is in Boston, Massachusetts, for two weeks.

Welti     defeated     White     City,     on Thanksgiving Day, by a score of 19-9

Mr. and Mrs. Del Sticher spent Tuesday in Birmingham.

O.D. Strawn, Brenton Hulsey and Rueben Yates spent the weekend in Manchester, Tennessee.

A play “Home Ties” will be given Friday night at Joppa. The cast includes Alma Hodge, Hugh Corbin, Charlie Hill, Golda Watson, Clara Foster, Wilbert Noles, Kermit Johnson, Rosa Willis and Elmer Nolen.

New members of the B.P.W. are Miss Pauline Neighbors and Miss Ruby Dean Doyle.

Harold Weeks of Cullman and Elizabeth Morgan of Scottsboro, both University of Alabama students, were injured in an auto wreck on Sunday.

From the files of 1950:

The tallest man on the Florence State basketball team is 6 foot, 6 inch center, Ronald Estes, who starred at St. Bernard. Also on the team is another St. Bernard product, 6 foot, 2 ½ inch guard, Earl Omar Webb from Hanceville.

Mr. and Mrs. S.H. Green were married at the Cullman First Baptist Church on November 29, 1900. They were honored, on their Golden Anniversary, on Wednesday.

There are 221 active tuberculosis cases in Cullman County.

Comments / 0

Related
The Cullman Tribune

Susan Moore hosting inaugural Christmas parade Dec. 11

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. – The town of Susan Moore in Blount County is holding its first ever Christmas Parade and Festival. The festival will begin at 10:00 a.m., with the parade beginning at 12:00 p.m. The world-famous Oscar Mayer Weinermobile will join the parade, as well as Big Al from the University of Alabama and the Wallace State Community College cheerleaders and mascot. Classic cars and civil war reenactors will be a part of the lineup. To participate in the parade, call 256-390-0086 by Thursday. The parade will line up at the Susan Moore school parking lot. After the parade, there will be a chili cook-off. The festival will feature music and food vendors selling cotton candy, barbeque, and Mexican food. Queenies Weenie Wagon from Oneonta will also be at the festival. All vendors with a health inspection report are welcome to attend the festival. There are no fees for vendor booths. Call 256-390-0086 to participate as a vendor or to compete in the cook-off. Copyright 2021 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Harris family organizes memorial fund for Marc Harris

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Fishing 4 a Cure 4 ALS LLC 501c3 is a nonprofit organization began by the Harris family in honor of Danny Harris, who is battling ALS. The group hosts several fundraisers throughout the year with their main one being the annual Bass Tournament at Smith Lake in Cullman. All of the proceeds go to the Alabama Chapter of the ALS Association. The family has set up a memorial fund in Marc Harris’ name for Fishing 4 a Cure 4 ALS. Marc passed away on November 29 from cancer. Marc was the president of the organization and was...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

St. Bernard ’30 Days of Thanks and Giving’ fundraiser exceeds $25,000 goal

CULLMAN, Ala. – “Thirty Days of Thanks and Giving” –a seasonal online campaign that celebrates St. Bernard–has exceeded its goal of $25,000 under the leadership of Director of Development Tyler Hooper, (PS’07). Each day in November leading up to Giving Tuesday, Hooper celebrated St. Bernard and shared some of the many reasons to be thankful. Hooper said Saint Bernard has many reasons to celebrate, but the main reason is “our people.”  Hooper sent out an email each day to school parents, friends and alumni spotlighting an important person, mission, event or happening at St. Bernard. This year, “30 Days of Thanks and...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Possible road rage leads to shooting near Good Hope Baptist Church (Update)

GOOD HOPE, Ala. – Details are still coming in following what many on the scene called an alleged road rage shooting near Good Hope Baptist Church.  According to a Tribune crew member on the scene, the alleged shooter fled in a White Buick Enclave but later returned to the scene, where he was placed under arrest by the Cullman County Sheriff’s deputy. The Tribune is awaiting confirmation on the man’s name and age who allegedly shot another driver. The person who was shot name and age have not been released at this time and was awaiting transport to an area hospital.  Update:Deputies are on scene and all suspects involved are detained at this time. This continues to be an ongoing investigation and was an isolated incident. There is no threat to the community. More on this story as details are made available.  Copyright 2021 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
GOOD HOPE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Scottsboro, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Cullman County, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Vinemont, AL
State
Tennessee State
City
Hanceville, AL
State
Massachusetts State
City
Birmingham, AL
City
Joppa, AL
County
Cullman County, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Man arrested in Sunday road rage shooting

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a reported road rage incident in the Good Hope area on Sunday, December 5.  The CCSO said the incident resulted in an altercation with a person being shot.   As of Monday morning, Cullman County Deputies arrested James Allen Milligan, 72, of Huntsville.  He was charged with the following: attempted murder, aggravated assault and menacing.  He is currently being held in the Cullman County Detention Center. This article will be updated once more information becomes readily available. 
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Hanceville Civitan Club to host Christmas parade today

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – The 32nd Annual Cullman County Christmas Parade will take place on Saturday, Dec. 4 beginning at noon in downtown Hanceville. Hanceville Civitan Club President-Elect Brenda Carter said they are excited for another eventful Christmas parade event.  “We start at Wallace State Community College and proceed down Highway-31 to the fire station,” Carter said. “This year, we are honoring our first responders and those who work in law enforcement and serve our communities. We start the lineup and begin registering at 10:00 a.m. and roll out at noon.” Carter said that anyone can participate, they just ask for a $5 donation to...
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Hanceville Birmingham Fastener location holds first Christmas lighting

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – Birmingham Fastener’s Hanceville Distribution Center held it’s first building lighting Wednesday night. The community gathered around the entrance of the building, enjoying hot chocolate and hot popcorn while the Hanceville High School Band played Christmas music. Operations Manager Jeremy Hill informed the crowd about the donation drive the distribution center is holding through December 17. The donation drive is to benefit families in need so they can have enough food for the holidays and Christmas presents to open. The drive is accepting any non-perishable food items and unwrapped, unopened toys at the Hanceville Distribution Center (439 Jochum...
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County Schools shares their December Teacher, Staff Member of the Month

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman County Schools, along with America’s First Federal Credit Union, recognizes a teacher and staff member each month. Tuesday, they shared their picks for the month of December. Teacher of the Month: Mark Adams, Hanceville High School (HHS) Library Media Specialist Mark Adams began teaching at Hanceville High in 2000. He transitioned to library media specialist in 2008. “To use the cliché, he goes above and beyond is an understatement,” said Daniel Wakefield, Hanceville High School principal. “Adams is on the leadership team at Hanceville, stays late when needed without being asked, helps our senior teachers create a plan to...
CULLMAN, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Hill
The Cullman Tribune

Bosom Buddies Foundation receives first ever Diamond sponsor Bill Smith Buick GMC

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Bosom Buddies Foundation raises money to help cancer patients who are about to start cancer treatment programs who are living at or below the national poverty line. The Foundation assists with basic living expenses, medical bills, dental bills, phone bills, etc. All funds raised stay in Cullman County to assist patients in the area, and all members of the Foundation are volunteers. Vice President Judy Grissom said that the Foundation has raised almost $130,000 since 2013. She said, “In 2019, we helped with almost $40,000. Of course, last year it dropped back, it was about...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Law enforcement urges extra safety this holiday season

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman Police Department and Cullman County Sheriff’s Office shares the importance of security at home and offers safety tips while shopping this holiday season.  CPD Public Relations Officer Adam Clark said one way to help with small thefts of opportunity is to have your packages delivered to a pick-up location instead […]
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
375
Followers
184
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy