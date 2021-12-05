ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

OU to Hire Clemson's Brent Venables, Ole Miss' Jeff Lebby to Follow?

By Cole Thompson
The Grove Report
 5 days ago

Keith Carter might now has to pay for his offensive coordinator to remain in Oxford

Lane Kiffin has been one of the pioneers for the resurgence of Ole Miss football. The other name? Offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby . That tandem soon could be coming to an end in Oxford.

According to multiple reports, Oklahoma has zeroed in on Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables to become the team's next head coach. The two sides are expected to finalize a deal today, with an introductory press conference to follow on Monday.

According to ESPN's Chris Low, Lebby is expected to be the first choice for Venables as the Sooners' new offensive coordinator. Lebby, 37, is a graduate of the school and began his coaching career with the program as a student assistant from 2002-07.

Venables has been one of the top targets all week for the Sooners, who saw Lincoln Riley bolt for USC following a loss at Bedlam last month. One of the top defensive minds in college football, the 50-year-old defensive coordinator has been a member of the Tigers' staff since 2012.

Prior to joining Dabo Swinney in South Carolina, Venables served on Bob Stoops' staff from 1999-2011. He initially began his career as the co-defensive coordinator and LB coach before taking over full-time DC in 2004.

Despite finishing 9-3 in 2021, the defense was Clemson's saving grace on the campaign. Venables' squad finished No. 1 in the ACC in total defense (308.4 yards per game), and scoring (15.0 points per game), while also ranking top three in all major defensive categories.

Venables was on staff when Lebby first began to explore coaching. The Rebels' offense has been not just one of the SEC's best, but a leader in the FBS since 2020.

In 2021, Ole Miss led the SEC in total offense. (506.7 yards per game) and rushing (224.3 yards per game). The Rebels finished top five in the conference in both passing and scoring as well. The Rebels led the SEC in 2020 in both total offense and rushing, while ranking top-five in all offensive categories as well.

Lebby has received high praise for his work and development of quarterbacks. Over the pass two seasons, Ole Miss' Matt Corral has emerged not only as a Heisman candidate, but also a potential franchise quarterback at the next level. The junior was a semifinalist for the Davey O'Brien award, given to the nation's best QB each season.

Lebby also helped developed UCF's McKenzie Milton and Dillon Gabriel during his two-year stint at UCF. This past weekend, it was reported that Gabriel, who elected to transfer for his final season, visited Ole Miss as a potential landing spot of his future.

The Sooners could be looking at multiple changes this offseason following Riley's departure. Former starter Spencer Rattler announced he would be transferring, and current starter Caleb Williams could elect to follow barring the hiring of Venables.

Williams finished with 1,670 passing and 18 touchdowns and four interceptions in 10 games. Oklahoma finished 10-2 on the season and missed the Big 12 Championship game for the first time since 2008.

Ole Miss finished with a recording-setting 10-win regular season finish. The Rebels are expected to be the SEC representative in the Sugar Bowl against Baylor.

