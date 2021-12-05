Report: Antonio Brown’s Return To Bucs Not Guaranteed After Fake Vaccine Card Suspension

TAMPA BAY (CBS) – Could Antonio Brown’s time in Tampa be over after he was suspended three games for giving the team a fake COVID vaccination card? According to a new report, it seems to be at least a possibility.

The NFL announced this week that Brown, who was briefly a member of the Patriots during Tom Brady’s final season in New England, would be suspended along with Bucs safety Mike Edwards and free agent John Franklin III.

Head coach Bruce Arians expressed his displeasure with the players’ actions. He said he would not address the players’ status on the team until after their suspensions are over.

In the case of Brown, when the wide receiver signed in Tampa Bay last year, Arians told reporters “He screws up one time, he’s gone.” So the question now becomes whether this could be the final straw.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Sunday that a source indicated Brown’s release is at least on the table.

“One source said no decision has been made on whether Brown will return to the team after his suspension, and another said it is possible the team keeps the players — with the insinuation being that it’s possible they do not,” Rapoport reported.

Letting one of Brady’s favorite targets go doesn’t seem like the most likely choice, but time will tell.