The Week 13 Purple Depth Chart

Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants Matchup Preview (11/28/21) In Week 12 of the NFL season, the 5-6 Philadelphia Eagles head to MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, to take on the 3-7 New York Giants in an NFC East showdown. On Sunday, November 28th, the game will take off at 12:00 PM EST. The matchup will be an exciting one, being their first time meeting this season. Jalen Hurts and the Eagles are on a two-game win streak following an explosive performance by the second-year QB against the New Orleans Saints. The Giants are coming off a significant loss from the reigning Super Bowl Champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Following the loss, the Giants fired their offensive coordinator, Jason Garrett, which will raise questions on their organizational play entering this week.
