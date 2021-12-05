BPD investigating homicide in west Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Police are conducting a homicide investigation after a shooting claimed the life of one man Saturday night.

According to BPD, officers with the West Precinct were dispatched to the 1000 block of Elm Street Southwest around 8:25 p.m. on the report of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers found a man lying in the grass suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was responsive at the time and received aid from responding officers and community members.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue arrived on the scene and transported the victim to UAB Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Officers believe the victim was shot after a confrontation with an unknown party. There are currently no suspects in custody.

Anyone with information pertaining to this case is asked to contact the BPD Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 of Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

