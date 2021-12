Ralf Rangnick has labelled Cristiano Ronaldo as an “amazing professional” and insists he will adjust his methods to the Manchester United players and not the other way around.The German boss takes over from Michael Carrick, who confirmed his departure from the club after Wednesday evening’s 3-2 win over Arsenal.And despite Ronaldo approaching the end of a glittering career, Rangnick, whose fundamentals include intense pressing, maintains he will adapt to the limitations of his squad.“You always have to adapt to the players you have available, not vice versa,” Rangnick said. “Seeing Cristiano yesterday, 36 years old, an amazing, top professional. At...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 8 DAYS AGO