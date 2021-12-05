ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL Hall of Famer, Falcons legend Claude Humphrey dies at age 77

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TgpLf_0dEdoQ1F00
Atlanta Falcons legend Claude Humphrey passes away at age 77 ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 07: Former Atlanta Falcons player Claude Humphrey celebrates his NFL Hall of Fame induction during half time of the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints at the Georgia Dome on September 7, 2014 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

ATLANTA — One of the most well-known Atlanta Falcons defensive players in the team’s history, Claude Humphrey, passed away late Friday night at the age of 77 according to multiple reports.

Humphrey, who was born in Memphis and attended Tennessee State University, was the Falcons first round draft pick in 1968. He became an instant starter and was named Defensive rookie of the year after recording 11.5 sacks and recovering three fumbles in his first season.

In 10 seasons with the Falcons, Humphrey earned All-NFL or All-Pro honors eight times, was named All-NFC seven times and was selected to play in six Pro Bowls.

Humphrey was inducted into the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame in 1988, the Falcons Ring of Honor in 2008, the Black College Football Hall of Fame in 2012 and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014.

“We are saddened by the passing of Claude Humphrey and send our prayers out for his family and friends in this difficult time,” said Arthur M. Blank, Atlanta Falcons owner and chairman. “Claude made an indelible impression on so many from Memphis to the Falcons and across the NFL with his leadership and tenacious approach on the field. His Falcons legacy was cemented as a forever memory with induction into our Ring of Honor and he will be greatly missed. May he rest in peace.”

Humphrey was either first or second team All-NFL or All-Pro eight different times during his 10 years in Atlanta. He was also chosen to play in six Pro Bowls.

In 1979, the Falcons traded Humphrey to the Philadelphia Eagles. He played three seasons in Philadelphia and was a part of the Eagles NFC Championship team that made it to the Super Bowl before losing to the then Oakland Raiders.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons all-time great passes away at the age of 77

If there is one thing the Atlanta Falcons have not been known for during their history, it is having dominant pass rushers. In their 50 plus years of being a team, they have struggled to find dominant sack artists. However, they have had a couple through the years, and sadly...
NFL
The Spun

Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About Matt Ryan Tonight

On Thursday night, the Atlanta Falcons hosted the New England Patriots in a matchup between playoff contenders. Atlanta hasn’t looked like the best team all season, but the Falcons entered tonight’s game in the thick of the wild card race. However, after tonight is over, the Falcons will likely be on the outside looking in.
NFL
Washington Post

Michael Vick found a future on TV, but his past is still chasing

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Michael Vick appears in the lobby dressed in all-black sweats, a look that helps one of the NFL’s most famous — and at one point, most infamous — retirees find a seat in the middle of the hotel’s restaurant without notice. He’s lean and fit; the gray hairs on his chin are all that keep you from assuming Vick could still make a pair of defenders comically take out each other in an attempt to tackle him.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Claude Humphrey
ninetynineyards.com

Is Matt Ryan done in Atlanta?

Matt Ryan has been a superstar in Atlanta. It’s hard to argue that the five time Pro Bowler and 2016 All Pro hasn’t been the best QB in Falcons’ franchise history. But all good things must come to an end. Despite posting his best completion percentage since 2018, Ryan’s performance...
NFL
Pride Publishing

TSU mourns loss of NFL great Claude Humphrey

Tennessee State University is mourning the loss of Pro Football Hall of Famer Claude Humphrey, who passed away on Dec. 3 at the age of 77. Humphrey was an All-American defensive tackle at TSU who went on to be one of the greatest pass rushers in the National Football League. Humphrey played for the Tigers from 1964 to 1967. He was initially an offensive tackle, but was switched to defensive end his freshman year, where he became a three-time All-American.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Hall Of Famer#American Football#The Falcons Ring Of Honor#The Philadelphia Eagles#Oakland Raiders#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons: This may end up being the fate for Calvin Ridley

There is no denying that Calvin Ridley has had a disappointing fourth year with the Atlanta Falcons. After a year in which he set career highs in all major statistics for a wide receiver, he has done virtually nothing. A large reason for that is the fact that he has had to sit out numerous games due to his mental health, which he should always prioritize over the game of football.
NFL
hometownheadlines.com

Truett’s Chick-fil-A Sports: College Football Playoffs on Dec. 31: Georgia vs. Michigan; Alabama vs. Cincinnati; winners go to title game. Also: Georgia cold, 41-24. Both teams await today’s College Football Playoff rankings. Falcons mourn loss of Hall of Famer Claude Humphrey; Atlanta hosts Bucs today at 1. A little Game Day love for Shorter.

Truett’s Chick-fli-A, 264 Shorter Ave., 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Self-serve, drive-through, curbside, Door Dash. Mount Berry Mall, 7 a.m. curbside breakfast; 9 a.m. inside; open until 8:30 p.m. Shipping Container, 6 a.m.-10 p.m. All Monday-Saturday. Georgia Bulldogs can’t stop Alabama as Tide wins SEC Championship, 41-24. Media release: The top-ranked Georgia...
GEORGIA STATE
92.7 The Block

Carl Dukes: Cam Newton Will Be Ready on Sunday

It is officially due or die time for the Carolina Panthers, and maybe Matt Rhule. Carolina is coming off their scheduled by week, sitting at 5-7, and just recently fired their offensive coordinator, Joe Brady. Even with being two games below .500, the Panthers are only 1 game out of the final playoff spot in the NFC heading into Sunday's matchup with the Atlanta Falcons. Atlanta brings with them a 5-7 record as well, and have won all of their games away from Atlanta, including winning in London earlier this season. It is well documented that Panthers QB, who is...
NFL
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
29K+
Followers
43K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy