NFL Hall of Famer, Falcons legend Claude Humphrey dies at age 77

Atlanta Falcons legend Claude Humphrey passes away at age 77 ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 07: Former Atlanta Falcons player Claude Humphrey celebrates his NFL Hall of Fame induction during half time of the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints at the Georgia Dome on September 7, 2014 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

ATLANTA — One of the most well-known Atlanta Falcons defensive players in the team’s history, Claude Humphrey, passed away late Friday night at the age of 77 according to multiple reports.

Humphrey, who was born in Memphis and attended Tennessee State University, was the Falcons first round draft pick in 1968. He became an instant starter and was named Defensive rookie of the year after recording 11.5 sacks and recovering three fumbles in his first season.

In 10 seasons with the Falcons, Humphrey earned All-NFL or All-Pro honors eight times, was named All-NFC seven times and was selected to play in six Pro Bowls.

Humphrey was inducted into the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame in 1988, the Falcons Ring of Honor in 2008, the Black College Football Hall of Fame in 2012 and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014.

“We are saddened by the passing of Claude Humphrey and send our prayers out for his family and friends in this difficult time,” said Arthur M. Blank, Atlanta Falcons owner and chairman. “Claude made an indelible impression on so many from Memphis to the Falcons and across the NFL with his leadership and tenacious approach on the field. His Falcons legacy was cemented as a forever memory with induction into our Ring of Honor and he will be greatly missed. May he rest in peace.”

Humphrey was either first or second team All-NFL or All-Pro eight different times during his 10 years in Atlanta. He was also chosen to play in six Pro Bowls.

In 1979, the Falcons traded Humphrey to the Philadelphia Eagles. He played three seasons in Philadelphia and was a part of the Eagles NFC Championship team that made it to the Super Bowl before losing to the then Oakland Raiders.

©2021 Cox Media Group