FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) -- It's still a sore subject for Braxton Berrios, so tread lightly when it's brought up. The New York Jets wide receiver was a star on the field at the University of Miami and a whiz in the classroom, where he was the valedictorian of the School of Business Administration, a double major in finance and entrepreneurship and an academic All-America with a sparkling 3.96 GPA.

NFL ・ 12 HOURS AGO