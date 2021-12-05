Ukrainians tense amid Russian troops build-up

Tensions between Russia and the West have been greatly exacerbated lately, with concerns of conflict on both sides becoming a dominant fear. US intelligence agencies warned their European and NATO counterparts that the Russian Federation has deployed a force of roughly 94,000, with expectations of it massing to a soaringly high figure of 175,000. The deployment is concentrated in four main regions, including Russian-occupied Crimea. The Russian deployment includes 50 “tactical groups,” tank and artillery brigades, air assets, alongside the establishment of near border logistics depots and field hospitals. The latter deployments are of significant concern, as it differentiates this build up from the previous Russian military buildup this past Spring.

WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO