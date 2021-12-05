You're Worthy of Hunter McGrady's 2021 Holiday Gift Picks

We interviewed Kris Jenner because we think you'll like her picks. The products shown are from Kris' own brands. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time. We've been "keeping up with" Kris Jenner and her famous family for years. We saw Kris go from a mother of six to a grandmother of ten throughout the course of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The family matriarch is extra busy this time of year with her ever-expanding family, but she wouldn't have it any other way. In an exclusive interview with E! News, Kris said, "For me, the holidays...

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO