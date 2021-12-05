'Not the outcome we hoped for': Missing UNH student Vincenzo Lirosi found dead in Durham

DURHAM — Vincenzo Lirosi, a University of New Hampshire student who went missing early Saturday morning, was found dead Sunday, according to police.

Lirosi, who was 22, was located by a New England Search and Rescue K-9 team in a marshy area off Coe Drive in Durham about 1:20 p.m.

The cause and manner of death will be determined after an autopsy by the state medical examiner, according to Durham police. Lirosi's family members have been notified.

“Though this is not the outcome we had all hoped for, we are grateful that we were able to find Vincenzo and bring some closure to his family, " Durham Police Chief Rene Kelley said. He said there was no danger to the public and the cause of death was not believed to be suspicious.

"We were very saddened to learn the search for Vicenzo did not end as we hoped," UNH spokesperson Erika Mantz said in a prepared statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Vincenzo’s family and friends. This is a very sad day for our community, and right now we are focused on providing the support and resources needed for everyone who knew him or is impacted by his death.

Durham police thanked the following agencies, which aided the search: New Hampshire State Police, New Hampshire Fish and Game, the University of New Hampshire Police Department, Strafford County Sheriff’s Department, New Hampshire State Liquor Enforcement – Law Enforcement Division and New England K-9 Search and Rescue.

Lirosi, who was living at 9 Woodman Road in Durham, was reported missing at 3 a.m. Saturday. He was last seen about 1:30 a.m. following a night out drinking with friends Friday, according to police. He was from Whitman, Massachusetts.

Police said Lirosi did not have a phone or identification with him. It was believed he took a path through a wooded area near Woodman Road, as a shortcut to his residence early Saturday, police said after he went missing.

UNH pointed to resources available: Psychological & Counseling Services, providing 24/7 help for students managing mental health concerns, can be reached at (603) 862-2090. The UNH Employee Assistance Program is available at unh.edu/hr/employee-assistance-program .

"We will share additional information as it becomes available. A sudden death brings a range of feelings, especially shock and disbelief. Please take care of yourself and seek help if you need it," UNH stated.

