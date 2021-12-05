ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The City With the Lowest Assault Rate in Every State

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P2NWC_0dEdnzgL00 Cases of aggravated assault spiked by 12% in the United States in 2020. The increase, which was the driving force behind the 5% year-over-year uptick in the overall U.S. violent crime rate, pushed the aggravated assault rate to its highest level in over a decade.

According to the FBI, aggravated assault is an unlawful physical attack on one person by another with the purpose of causing severe injury or harm. Aggravated assaults are often carried out using a deadly weapon, such as a knife, handgun, or blunt object. Most cases of aggravated assault are committed in private residences, though a large share also take place on public streets or sidewalks.

Despite the rise in assault cases nationwide, in many parts of the country, violent assault remains rare. In most states, there is at least one metropolitan area where the assault rate is well below the national average of 280 incidents per 100,000 people.

Using data from the FBI’s 2020 Uniform Crime Report, 24/7 Wall St. identified the metro area with the fewest aggravated assault cases in each state. Metro areas are ranked by their aggravated assault rate -- specifically, the number of reported aggravated assault cases for every 100,000 residents.

It is important to note that in eight states, there is only one eligible metro area with available data. In each of these cases, which are noted, the metro area listed ranks as having the fewest assault cases per capita by default only. In two states -- Alabama and Pennsylvania -- there are no qualifying metro areas with available crime data.

Though each of the metro areas on this list ranks as having the lowest assault rate in its respective state, assault rates in these places vary considerably, from as many as 626 incidents for every 100,000 people to as few as 35 per 100,000. In the majority of the metro areas on this list, assault rates are below the statewide rate.

Of the four types of violent crime -- rаpe, robbery, aggravated assault, and homicide -- aggravated assault is by far the most common, accounting for about 70% of the 1.3 million violent offenses reported in 2020. In most of the metro areas on this list, the overall violent crime rate is below the rate across the state as a whole.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wl8yS_0dEdnzgL00

Alabama: No eligible metros
> Assaults per 100k people: N/A (Alabama: 357.1)
> Number of assaults: N/A (Alabama: 17,577)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: N/A (Alabama: 453.6)
> Poverty rate: N/A (Alabama: 15.5%)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: N/A (Alabama: 4,921,532)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MNNr3_0dEdnzgL00

Alaska: Fairbanks
> Assaults per 100k people: 625.7 (Alaska: 578.9)
> Number of assaults: 206 (Alaska: 4,233)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 841.4 (Alaska: 837.8)
> Poverty rate: 5.9% (Alaska: 10.1%)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 32,922 (Alaska: 731,158)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O36ZC_0dEdnzgL00

Arizona: Lake Havasu City-Kingman
> Assaults per 100k people: 176.6 (Arizona: 350.2)
> Number of assaults: 379 (Arizona: 25,993)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 228.3 (Arizona: 484.8)
> Poverty rate: 15.7% (Arizona: 13.5%)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 214,625 (Arizona: 7,421,401)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MjOEu_0dEdnzgL00

Arkansas: Hot Springs
> Assaults per 100k people: 444.1 (Arkansas: 535.8)
> Number of assaults: 443 (Arkansas: 16,239)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 583.4 (Arkansas: 671.9)
> Poverty rate: 17.4% (Arkansas: 16.2%)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 99,763 (Arkansas: 3,030,522)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AZrFF_0dEdnzgL00

California: Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura
> Assaults per 100k people: 112.9 (California: 288.7)
> Number of assaults: 948 (California: 113,646)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 200.7 (California: 442.0)
> Poverty rate: 7.9% (California: 11.8%)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 839,861 (California: 39,368,078)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ec5sR_0dEdnzgL00

Colorado: Boulder
> Assaults per 100k people: 195.3 (Colorado: 286.9)
> Number of assaults: 640 (Colorado: 16,660)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 293.2 (Colorado: 423.1)
> Poverty rate: 10.9% (Colorado: 9.3%)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 327,747 (Colorado: 5,807,719)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BvN7k_0dEdnzgL00

Connecticut: Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk
> Assaults per 100k people: 87.2 (Connecticut: 103.8)
> Number of assaults: 810 (Connecticut: 3,692)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 163.9 (Connecticut: 181.6)
> Poverty rate: 9.1% (Connecticut: 10.0%)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 928,567 (Connecticut: 3,557,006)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uBk3g_0dEdnzgL00

Delaware: Dover*
> Assaults per 100k people: 361.0 (Delaware: 327.1)
> Number of assaults: 663 (Delaware: 3,228)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 442.6 (Delaware: 431.9)
> Poverty rate: 13.0% (Delaware: 11.3%)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 183,675 (Delaware: 986,809)

*Because Dover is the only eligible metro in Delaware, it is the metro with the fewest assaults by default.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CBce1_0dEdnzgL00

Florida: Sebastian-Vero Beach
> Assaults per 100k people: 107.4 (Florida: 280.1)
> Number of assaults: 174 (Florida: 60,871)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 135.1 (Florida: 383.6)
> Poverty rate: 12.3% (Florida: 12.7%)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 162,048 (Florida: 21,733,312)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XqgNG_0dEdnzgL00

Georgia: Gainesville
> Assaults per 100k people: 171.0 (Georgia: 293.8)
> Number of assaults: 354 (Georgia: 31,471)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 231.4 (Georgia: 400.1)
> Poverty rate: 14.5% (Georgia: 13.3%)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 207,015 (Georgia: 10,710,017)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nAOuv_0dEdnzgL00

Hawaii: Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina*
> Assaults per 100k people: 146.0 (Hawaii: 149.2)
> Number of assaults: 244 (Hawaii: 2,099)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 226.7 (Hawaii: 254.2)
> Poverty rate: 11.9% (Hawaii: 9.3%)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 167,178 (Hawaii: 1,407,006)

*Because Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina is the only eligible metro in Hawaii, it is the metro with the fewest assaults by default.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GCSiL_0dEdnzgL00

Idaho: Lewiston
> Assaults per 100k people: 126.1 (Idaho: 185.3)
> Number of assaults: 80 (Idaho: 3,385)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 184.4 (Idaho: 242.6)
> Poverty rate: 11.2% (Idaho: 11.2%)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 63,436 (Idaho: 1,826,913)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hutx3_0dEdnzgL00

Illinois: Bloomington
> Assaults per 100k people: 193.8 (Illinois: 278.9)
> Number of assaults: 331 (Illinois: 35,110)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 282.8 (Illinois: 425.9)
> Poverty rate: 15.7% (Illinois: 11.5%)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 170,810 (Illinois: 12,587,530)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aLybF_0dEdnzgL00

Indiana: Fort Wayne
> Assaults per 100k people: 229.3 (Indiana: 253.0)
> Number of assaults: 953 (Indiana: 17,093)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 334.9 (Indiana: 357.7)
> Poverty rate: 10.2% (Indiana: 11.9%)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 415,629 (Indiana: 6,754,953)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hzkjs_0dEdnzgL00

Iowa: Ames
> Assaults per 100k people: 113.7 (Iowa: 229.4)
> Number of assaults: 141 (Iowa: 7,258)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 183.8 (Iowa: 303.5)
> Poverty rate: 15.6% (Iowa: 11.2%)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 124,033 (Iowa: 3,163,561)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ja1eO_0dEdnzgL00

Kansas: Manhattan*
> Assaults per 100k people: 304.0 (Kansas: 346.4)
> Number of assaults: 396 (Kansas: 10,094)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 376.1 (Kansas: 425.0)
> Poverty rate: 18.6% (Kansas: 11.4%)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 130,281 (Kansas: 2,913,805)

*Because Manhattan is the only eligible metro in Kansas, it is the metro with the fewest assaults by default.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BUC4T_0dEdnzgL00

Kentucky: Elizabethtown-Fort Knox
> Assaults per 100k people: 64.2 (Kentucky: 168.3)
> Number of assaults: 99 (Kentucky: 7,537)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 100.5 (Kentucky: 259.1)
> Poverty rate: 11.1% (Kentucky: 16.3%)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 154,232 (Kentucky: 4,477,251)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Po8fZ_0dEdnzgL00

Louisiana: Lafayette
> Assaults per 100k people: 364.1 (Louisiana: 497.0)
> Number of assaults: 1,784 (Louisiana: 23,087)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 450.0 (Louisiana: 639.4)
> Poverty rate: 18.4% (Louisiana: 19.0%)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 489,998 (Louisiana: 4,645,318)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27QzVE_0dEdnzgL00

Maine: Bangor
> Assaults per 100k people: 35.4 (Maine: 58.4)
> Number of assaults: 54 (Maine: 788)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 57.7 (Maine: 108.6)
> Poverty rate: 12.1% (Maine: 10.9%)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 152,409 (Maine: 1,350,141)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tGSwz_0dEdnzgL00

Maryland: California-Lexington Park*
> Assaults per 100k people: 132.4 (Maryland: 243.7)
> Number of assaults: 151 (Maryland: 14,756)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 196.4 (Maryland: 399.9)
> Poverty rate: 7.3% (Maryland: 9.0%)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 114,031 (Maryland: 6,055,802)

*Because California-Lexington Park is the only eligible metro in Maryland, it is the metro with the fewest assaults by default.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A9xS1_0dEdnzgL00

Massachusetts: Boston-Cambridge-Newton
> Assaults per 100k people: 191.6 (Massachusetts: 235.9)
> Number of assaults: 9,362 (Massachusetts: 16,262)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 253.8 (Massachusetts: 308.8)
> Poverty rate: 8.6% (Massachusetts: 9.4%)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 4,885,414 (Massachusetts: 6,893,574)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YdUxZ_0dEdnzgL00

Michigan: Midland
> Assaults per 100k people: 90.6 (Michigan: 365.1)
> Number of assaults: 75 (Michigan: 36,384)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 144.9 (Michigan: 478.0)
> Poverty rate: 9.3% (Michigan: 13.0%)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 82,820 (Michigan: 9,966,555)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWhyH_0dEdnzgL00

Minnesota: Rochester
> Assaults per 100k people: 114.0 (Minnesota: 166.5)
> Number of assaults: 254 (Minnesota: 9,420)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 187.6 (Minnesota: 277.5)
> Poverty rate: 6.9% (Minnesota: 9.0%)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 222,817 (Minnesota: 5,657,342)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m30R4_0dEdnzgL00

Mississippi: Hattiesburg*
> Assaults per 100k people: 158.0 (Mississippi: 194.0)
> Number of assaults: 267 (Mississippi: 5,756)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 249.8 (Mississippi: 291.2)
> Poverty rate: 22.5% (Mississippi: 19.6%)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 168,941 (Mississippi: 2,966,786)

*Because Hattiesburg is the only eligible metro in Mississippi, it is the metro with the fewest assaults by default.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vC0tU_0dEdnzgL00

Missouri: Jefferson City
> Assaults per 100k people: 120.3 (Missouri: 413.3)
> Number of assaults: 182 (Missouri: 25,426)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 165.9 (Missouri: 542.7)
> Poverty rate: 10.8% (Missouri: 12.9%)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 151,302 (Missouri: 6,151,548)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yw8xa_0dEdnzgL00

Montana: Missoula
> Assaults per 100k people: 308.1 (Montana: 383.7)
> Number of assaults: 373 (Montana: 4,146)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 404.0 (Montana: 469.8)
> Poverty rate: 11.5% (Montana: 12.6%)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 121,047 (Montana: 1,080,577)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yz8kF_0dEdnzgL00

Nebraska: Grand Island
> Assaults per 100k people: 239.8 (Nebraska: 229.3)
> Number of assaults: 181 (Nebraska: 4,442)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 340.5 (Nebraska: 334.1)
> Poverty rate: 10.3% (Nebraska: 9.9%)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 75,484 (Nebraska: 1,937,552)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x1dwV_0dEdnzgL00

Nevada: Carson City
> Assaults per 100k people: 264.9 (Nevada: 306.8)
> Number of assaults: 149 (Nevada: 9,629)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 400.0 (Nevada: 460.3)
> Poverty rate: 12.5% (Nevada: 12.5%)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 56,250 (Nevada: 3,138,259)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pB32X_0dEdnzgL00

New Hampshire: Manchester-Nashua*
> Assaults per 100k people: 141.6 (New Hampshire: 85.3)
> Number of assaults: 594 (New Hampshire: 1,166)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 217.7 (New Hampshire: 146.4)
> Poverty rate: 7.3% (New Hampshire: 7.3%)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 419,347 (New Hampshire: 1,366,275)

*Because Manchester-Nashua is the only eligible metro in New Hampshire, it is the metro with the fewest assaults by default.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33EDbL_0dEdnzgL00

New Jersey: Ocean City
> Assaults per 100k people: 120.4 (New Jersey: 127.9)
> Number of assaults: 110 (New Jersey: 11,363)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 168.5 (New Jersey: 195.4)
> Poverty rate: 8.8% (New Jersey: 9.2%)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 91,384 (New Jersey: 8,882,371)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G7pNb_0dEdnzgL00

New Mexico: Farmington
> Assaults per 100k people: 517.8 (New Mexico: 615.9)
> Number of assaults: 640 (New Mexico: 12,973)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 661.0 (New Mexico: 778.3)
> Poverty rate: 21.2% (New Mexico: 18.2%)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 123,608 (New Mexico: 2,106,319)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qsfoH_0dEdnzgL00

New York: Glens Falls
> Assaults per 100k people: 42.8 (New York: 240.7)
> Number of assaults: 53 (New York: 46,538)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 125.9 (New York: 363.8)
> Poverty rate: 10.8% (New York: 13.0%)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 123,934 (New York: 19,336,776)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43T0Pf_0dEdnzgL00

North Carolina: Raleigh-Cary
> Assaults per 100k people: 153.3 (North Carolina: 314.5)
> Number of assaults: 2,180 (North Carolina: 33,337)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 223.6 (North Carolina: 419.3)
> Poverty rate: 8.9% (North Carolina: 13.6%)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 1,422,373 (North Carolina: 10,600,823)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BBdVE_0dEdnzgL00

North Dakota: Grand Forks
> Assaults per 100k people: 164.7 (North Dakota: 253.4)
> Number of assaults: 165 (North Dakota: 1,939)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 232.6 (North Dakota: 329.0)
> Poverty rate: 13.9% (North Dakota: 10.6%)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 100,189 (North Dakota: 765,309)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PdiDy_0dEdnzgL00

Ohio: Cincinnati
> Assaults per 100k people: 142.3 (Ohio: 191.6)
> Number of assaults: 3,170 (Ohio: 22,406)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 235.7 (Ohio: 308.8)
> Poverty rate: 11.3% (Ohio: 13.1%)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 2,227,744 (Ohio: 11,693,217)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZFsVv_0dEdnzgL00

Oklahoma: Enid
> Assaults per 100k people: 322.5 (Oklahoma: 339.3)
> Number of assaults: 197 (Oklahoma: 13,506)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 415.8 (Oklahoma: 458.6)
> Poverty rate: 10.1% (Oklahoma: 15.2%)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 61,092 (Oklahoma: 3,980,783)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uofqz_0dEdnzgL00

Oregon: Albany-Lebanon
> Assaults per 100k people: 94.2 (Oregon: 200.6)
> Number of assaults: 123 (Oregon: 8,510)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 149.3 (Oregon: 291.9)
> Poverty rate: 13.3% (Oregon: 11.4%)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 130,611 (Oregon: 4,241,507)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KctMB_0dEdnzgL00

Pennsylvania: No eligible metros
> Assaults per 100k people: N/A (Pennsylvania: 264.6)
> Number of assaults: N/A (Pennsylvania: 33,828)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: N/A (Pennsylvania: 389.5)
> Poverty rate: N/A (Pennsylvania: 12.0%)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: N/A (Pennsylvania: 12,783,254)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LYKJ0_0dEdnzgL00

Rhode Island: Providence-Warwick*
> Assaults per 100k people: 205.6 (Rhode Island: 157.5)
> Number of assaults: 3,333 (Rhode Island: 1,665)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 285.6 (Rhode Island: 230.8)
> Poverty rate: 11.0% (Rhode Island: 10.8%)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 1,621,159 (Rhode Island: 1,057,125)

*Because Providence-Warwick is the only eligible metro in Rhode Island, it is the metro with the fewest assaults by default.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19qgLN_0dEdnzgL00

South Carolina: Hilton Head Island-Bluffton
> Assaults per 100k people: 259.0 (South Carolina: 420.3)
> Number of assaults: 587 (South Carolina: 21,934)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 326.9 (South Carolina: 530.7)
> Poverty rate: 10.8% (South Carolina: 13.8%)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 226,652 (South Carolina: 5,218,040)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kib7H_0dEdnzgL00

South Dakota: Sioux Falls
> Assaults per 100k people: 386.8 (South Dakota: 399.1)
> Number of assaults: 1,056 (South Dakota: 3,563)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 477.7 (South Dakota: 501.4)
> Poverty rate: 7.7% (South Dakota: 11.9%)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 273,001 (South Dakota: 892,717)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dUTyU_0dEdnzgL00

Tennessee: Johnson City
> Assaults per 100k people: 250.7 (Tennessee: 543.2)
> Number of assaults: 512 (Tennessee: 37,412)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 306.1 (Tennessee: 672.7)
> Poverty rate: 17.9% (Tennessee: 13.9%)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 204,189 (Tennessee: 6,886,834)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gs2nv_0dEdnzgL00

Texas: McAllen-Edinburg-Mission
> Assaults per 100k people: 190.9 (Texas: 302.5)
> Number of assaults: 1,673 (Texas: 88,810)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 274.8 (Texas: 446.5)
> Poverty rate: 27.3% (Texas: 13.6%)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 876,280 (Texas: 29,360,759)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JmyJH_0dEdnzgL00

Utah: Logan
> Assaults per 100k people: 58.4 (Utah: 159.9)
> Number of assaults: 84 (Utah: 5,198)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 118.2 (Utah: 260.7)
> Poverty rate: 14.7% (Utah: 8.9%)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 143,828 (Utah: 3,249,879)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bW0Cd_0dEdnzgL00

Vermont: Burlington-South Burlington*
> Assaults per 100k people: 129.7 (Vermont: 126.7)
> Number of assaults: 287 (Vermont: 790)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 198.4 (Vermont: 173.4)
> Poverty rate: 11.4% (Vermont: 10.2%)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 221,248 (Vermont: 623,347)

*Because Burlington-South Burlington is the only eligible metro in Vermont, it is the metro with the fewest assaults by default.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gBiQi_0dEdnzgL00

Virginia: Winchester
> Assaults per 100k people: 105.0 (Virginia: 141.7)
> Number of assaults: 149 (Virginia: 12,175)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 150.8 (Virginia: 208.7)
> Poverty rate: 8.6% (Virginia: 9.9%)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 141,877 (Virginia: 8,590,563)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MiB6o_0dEdnzgL00

Washington: Wenatchee
> Assaults per 100k people: 77.5 (Washington: 187.6)
> Number of assaults: 94 (Washington: 14,435)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 116.2 (Washington: 293.7)
> Poverty rate: 13.0% (Washington: 9.8%)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 121,320 (Washington: 7,693,612)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wiCIg_0dEdnzgL00

West Virginia: Huntington-Ashland
> Assaults per 100k people: 161.3 (West Virginia: 282.1)
> Number of assaults: 571 (West Virginia: 5,034)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 240.2 (West Virginia: 355.9)
> Poverty rate: 16.9% (West Virginia: 16.0%)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 353,926 (West Virginia: 1,784,787)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06qFE0_0dEdnzgL00

Wisconsin: La Crosse-Onalaska
> Assaults per 100k people: 98.7 (Wisconsin: 230.6)
> Number of assaults: 135 (Wisconsin: 13,452)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 155.8 (Wisconsin: 323.4)
> Poverty rate: 11.6% (Wisconsin: 10.4%)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 136,752 (Wisconsin: 5,832,655)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yZHmg_0dEdnzgL00

Wyoming: Casper
> Assaults per 100k people: 114.1 (Wyoming: 162.6)
> Number of assaults: 92 (Wyoming: 947)
> Violent crimes per 100k people: 227.0 (Wyoming: 234.2)
> Poverty rate: 8.6% (Wyoming: 10.1%)
> Population within reporting jurisdiction: 80,625 (Wyoming: 582,328)

Methodology

To determine the metro area with the fewest assaults in every state, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed aggravated assault figures from the FBI’s 2020 Uniform Crime Report. The rate of assaults per 100,000 people was calculated using population data from the FBI.

Limited data were available in the 2020 UCR for areas in Alabama, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Illinois, though these places were not excluded from analysis. Only metro areas for which the boundaries defined by the FBI match the boundaries as defined by the U.S. Census Bureau were considered.

Additional information on the violent crime rate and the population within the jurisdictions reporting figures to the FBI are also from the 2020 FBI UCR. Poverty rates are one-year estimates from the 2019 ACS.

State
