ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

I live in the UK. Here's what the 'American' section of the grocery store is actually like.

By Sophia Mitrokostas
Insider
Insider
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cizyH_0dEdnuGi00
The "American" section is really tiny. Sophia Mitrokostas for Insider
  • I'm an American and Scotland's version of American food in grocery stores puzzles me.
  • There are hot dogs in jars, giant marshmallows, a lot of Nerds candies, and uniquely named Doritos.
  • Twinkies, pancake mix, and cereal are priced like luxury items in the UK.

I was born and raised in America, but have lived in the United Kingdom for several years.

UK grocery stores usually offer a selection of American goodies. Unfortunately, the "American" section is usually tiny, expensive, and can feature some confusing items.

Here's a snapshot of what the "American" food section looks like in a large suburban Sainsbury's supermarket in Scotland:

Expats hoping for a wide variety of American snacks and products in the UK may be disappointed

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0is0h9_0dEdnuGi00
There's usually a small endcap of items. Sophia Mitrokostas for Insider

The standard American section in a large grocery store is usually just a few shelves, not a full aisle.

It typically won't include any refrigerated or frozen goods, only packaged snacks and drinks.

Hot dogs in brine are a staple of the American section

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w92A3_0dEdnuGi00
The hot dogs in a jar are not actually made in Brooklyn. Sophia Mitrokostas for Insider

A juicy ballpark-style hot dog fresh off the grill is definitely American. But according to UK supermarkets, true American hot dogs come swimming in salty water.

Two popular brands are Dino's Brooklyn All-American Style Big Dog (made in Europe) and Ye Olde Oak American Style Hot Dogs in Brine.

A jar of eight Dino's hot dogs costs £4, or about $5.70.

Breakfast cereal is one of the most expensive American imports in the grocery store

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36rxrx_0dEdnuGi00
American cereal can cost over $7 per box. Sophia Mitrokostas for Insider

If you want to eat American breakfast cereal every day in the UK, you better be prepared to remortgage your house.

A single box of Fruit Loops at a large suburban Sainsbury's costs £5.25. That's about $7.45, before milk.

The UK has its own brands of sugary cereal, though none are so blatantly dessert-like as Hershey's Kisses cereal, which also retails for £5.25.

Pancake mix is a luxury product

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eb2kP_0dEdnuGi00
Bisquick is basically a luxury item here. Sophia Mitrokostas for Insider

If you thought cereal was expensive, you may want to gird your wallet for the sight of Bisquick pancake mix for £5.85, or $8.30 per box.

Pancakes in the UK are what Americans would call crepes. They're thin, floppy, and often served with fruit syrup or lemon and sugar.

The fluffy pucks that Americans call pancakes are hard to find in the UK, so it makes sense that Bisquick mix costs roughly as much as gold leaf, gram for gram.

Marshmallows are apparently an American thing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wp109_0dEdnuGi00
The marshmallows are pink. Sophia Mitrokostas for Insider

UK stores sometimes offer those tiny marshmallows used for baking or hot chocolate.

But if you want large marshmallows, like the kind you'd use for s'mores (also a very American treat), you'll usually have more luck in the "American" section.

Before I moved to the UK, I thought marshmallows, which were invented long ago in Egypt, had no nationality. I assumed their availability in supermarkets was a universal constant, like gravity or "Law and Order" reruns.

But it turns out big, puffy marshmallows are an American thing.

A bag of Giant American-Style Toastin' Marshmallows costs £3, or $4.30. They're also pink, not the standard white color you find in the US.

Gatorade looks a little different in the UK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VkvHd_0dEdnuGi00
Gatorade is a popular American item. Sophia Mitrokostas for Insider

When my husband first visited America, he bought enough Gatorade for a convention of Olympic sprinters. He said he had never seen a drink that came in so many neon colors.

Gatorade in this UK grocery store costs £1.50, or about $2.20, for a 500-milliliter, or just under 17-ounce, bottle.

Some flavors of Gatorade are impossible to find in the UK, such as Glacial Cherry or grape. Curiously, I've noticed grape-flavored food or drinks are almost nonexistent in the UK.

The ingredients in the US version of Cool Blue Gatorade include artificial flavor. The version of Cool Blue I found in the UK is made with only "natural flavoring."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FMybx_0dEdnuGi00
The ingredients are different from bottles in the US. Sophia Mitrokostas for Insider

The UK limits the use of certain artificial dyes and colors in food, which may have something to do with my husband's shock at seeing a beverage aisle with all the colors of a supernova.

The rest of the drink section just includes cans of A&W root beer and bottles of 7-Up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aKfYr_0dEdnuGi00
The drink section is pretty small with just a few types of soda. Sophia Mitrokostas for Insider

Doritos' flavors have different names

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fDMkA_0dEdnuGi00
Doritos have different names than their US counterparts. Sophia Mitrokostas for Insider

For reasons that must make sense to the cabal of marketing wizards at Frito-Lay, the classic US Doritos flavors Nacho Cheese and Cool Ranch don't exist in the UK.

Instead, they've been rebranded as Tangy Cheese and Cool Original.

Cool Original and Tangy Cheese taste pretty much the same as their US counterparts, though they seem to be slightly less loaded with flavor powder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pQlXZ_0dEdnuGi00
Tangy Cheese tastes like the Nacho Cheese Doritos in the US. Sophia Mitrokostas for Insider

You'll find them on the shelf next to Doritos flavors like guacamole, Chilli Heatwave, and the abomination known only as "Lightly Salted."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zLpIo_0dEdnuGi00
I haven't seen this type of Doritos in the US. Sophia Mitrokostas for Insider

A medium-sized bag of Doritos costs £2.50, or about $3.50.

As an American, looking at a pack of soccer-ball-shaped "football" Cheetos feels like doing a mental agility test

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DCb1e_0dEdnuGi00
These are puzzling because of the UK and US differences between football. Sophia Mitrokostas for Insider

They taste more or less like standard American Cheetos, but with a hint of confusion. In the US, footballs are oblong and brown — these are shaped like soccer balls but called footballs.

Luckily they're only £1, or $1.35, per bag so you can afford to snack on these perplexing puffs until the packaging starts to make sense.

Nerds candies seem to be a cornerstone of the 'American' section in UK grocery stores

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OHC3h_0dEdnuGi00
I'm not sure why Nerds are so popular in the UK "American" sections. Sophia Mitrokostas for Insider

I've always considered Nerds to be something of a second-string candy, not an MVP like M&Ms or Reese's Cups.

But grocery stores in the UK seem to think Nerds are a pillar of the American diet.

In one "American" section, Nerds take up one of only six shelves. I also count no less than six different varieties of Nerds products.

For imported candy, they're pretty cheap. You can pick up a Nerds Rope for £1, or about $1.35.

The rest of the candy section feels kind of random, too. There's white-chocolate Reese's but not the popular milk-chocolate original.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2An8EX_0dEdnuGi00
There are no milk-chocolate Reese's, though. Sophia Mitrokostas for Insider

I also saw WarHeads Cubes and Sour Smog Balls, which I don't really remember being popular in the US.

Twinkies are an expensive pastry

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=315XJo_0dEdnuGi00
Twinkies are incredibly expensive. Sophia Mitrokostas for Insider

In the US, Twinkies are known for being a cheap indulgence. In the American section, a box of Twinkies costs £5.50, which is about $8.

To put that in perspective, in the same UK grocery store, you can buy an organic, 30-day matured premium steak for £4.25.

Canned pumpkin is only in the American section

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Oifbf_0dEdnuGi00
Tinned pumpkin is pretty rare. Sophia Mitrokostas for Insider

You'll have an easier time buying antimatter than premade pumpkin-pie filling in the UK.

Its close cousin, canned or "tinned" pumpkin, is kept exclusively in the American section and usually shoved between crackers and candy, as if the British aren't sure if it's supposed to be sweet or savory.

If you want to buy a single can of pumpkin in the UK, you can expect to pay about £1.60, or about $2.25.

Certain flavors of Pop-Tarts are pricey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jSSo2_0dEdnuGi00
The UK only has a few standard Pop-Tart flavoes. Sophia Mitrokostas for Insider

From what I've seen, there are only three flavors of Pop-Tarts regularly sold on UK shelves: Choctastic, Apple Blast, and Strawberry Sensation.

If you want any of the 25+ US flavors, you'll have to check the American section.

A box of Pop-Tarts will run you £3.30, or about $4.70.

Snyder's of Hanover pretzels are ubiquitous in American sections

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wVeAU_0dEdnuGi00
Snyder's pretzels are a common American aisle item. Sophia Mitrokostas for Insider

I'm not sure if Synder's of Hanover has some sort of deal going on with UK grocery chains or if the British are just passionate about Pennsylvanian pretzels, but these snacks are often front-and-center in American sections.

A small snack bag costs £1.30, or about $1.85.

In general, I've found that pretzels aren't as popular in the UK as they are in the US. Soft pretzels, in particular, are a rarity.

Surprisingly, peanut butter isn't in the American section

When I first spent time in the UK back in 2013, I struggled to find peanut butter. I'd sometimes go to an American import store for the thrill of spending half my rent money on a jar of Jif.

Eight years later, peanut butter seems to have migrated out of the American section and onto regular UK shelves.

I still haven't been able to locate the massive, swimming pool-size tubs you can buy in US grocery stores, though.

Truly American boxed macaroni and cheese isn't available, either

I would do anything for reliable access to classic, neon-colored, American-style boxed macaroni and cheese in the UK.

Instead, the American section sometimes features Cheesey Pasta that tastes nothing like American macaroni and cheese.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G1STX_0dEdnuGi00
This doesn't come close to Kraft mac and cheese, in my opinion. Sophia Mitrokostas for Insider

Each box costs about £1.50, or $2.10, which I gladly pay for the chance to taste even the twisted shadow of my beloved American version of mac and cheese.

Comments / 2

Related
EatThis

Supply of These 2 Grocery Items Is Dwindling, Reports Say

Leaders of top supermarket chains met with the White House this week to address food shortages head-on. Ongoing issues with the supply chain are also causing delays, price increases, purchase limits, and more problems for grocery shoppers nationwide. At the same time, reports indicate that the supply of two grocery...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
pymnts

44% of UK Grocery Shoppers Spend More at Stores With Loyalty Programs

U.K. grocers, like most retailers, saw their proportion of online sales soar with the onset of the pandemic in early 2020. This surge leveled off somewhat as the pandemic dragged on, but many consumers continue to buy groceries online as a matter of convenience and habit. The increase in online shopping is prompting U.K. grocers to revamp business practices, such as adding more nongrocery items to their shelves. They are also enhancing the value proposition they offer shoppers with loyalty programs that reward repeat customers.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Refinery29

A Young Woman Refugee On What It’s Actually Like To Cross The Channel

It was after midnight on Christmas Day 2018. Zainab Sadat Hossaini, who was then just 17 years old, stood on a freezing cold beach, likely near the village of Wissant in Calais, in complete darkness and looked at the boat that would take her to England. It was, as she recalls, tiny: a blue and black inflatable 12ft dinghy powered by an outboard motor which was fixed to it and less powerful than an inboard motor.
UNITED NATIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mac And Cheese#Beer Cheese#Soft Pretzels#Supermarkets#Food Drink#Uk#American#Doritos#Twinkies#Sainsbury#Fruit Loops
uticaphoenix.net

I live in the UK

The “American” section is really tiny.Sophia Mitrokostas for Insider. I’m an American and Scotland’s version of American food in grocery stores puzzles me. There are hot dogs in jars, giant marshmallows, a lot of Nerds candies, and uniquely named Doritos. Twinkies, pancake mix, and cereal are...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Travel + Leisure

I Visited Singapore As It Reopened to American Travelers — Here's What It Was Like

When countries around the world began charting their course of reopening, I knew I wanted to report on the ground as global cities welcomed back travelers. The opportunity to visit places right as (a shred of) normalcy returns was a rare privilege — seeing storefronts unshutter, communities re-emerge from lockdown, and businesses re-acclimate to tourism. This summer, I showed up in Greece days after their quarantine mandate lifted, and moved over to France on the morning of their reopening. But as home to some of the longest, strictest lockdowns amid the pandemic, Asia felt completely out of bounds to me.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Country
Egypt
Mashed

How Trader Joe's Made Brie More Accessible In The US

The '60s and '70s were exciting times in the grocery store world. Specialty and health food stores were popping up more and more in the United States, and as their numbers rose, so did their popularity, as The Orange County Register reports. One such store is still going strong today: Trader Joe's. The grocery chain exploded in the U.S. beginning with its flagship store in Pasadena, California, in 1967. Now headquartered in Monrovia, California, Trader Joe's has 530 locations.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Will there be another lockdown before Christmas as omicron cases rise?

The emergence of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in southern Africa last month is causing concern around the world, not least because it is thought to be highly transmissible and because the 32 mutations of its spike protein suggest it might be able to resist current vaccines.A number of people have already been taken ill with the variant in Europe, including several hundred in the UK, and Boris Johnson’s government has been relatively quick to act this time, imposing the first social restrictions on the public since his ill-conceived “Freedom Day” of 19 July.As preventative measures against omicron...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BGR.com

Actual 3D-printed steaks are now being served in restaurants – here’s where

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ Amazon Cyber Week sales that were supposed to end The future of eating out at fancy restaurants could be built on 3D-printed steaks. Redefine Meat, an Israeli startup, is expanding where its product is available in Europe. The products in question are 3D-printed steaks. The steaks are created from plant-based beef substitutes. But it’s all configured to taste and feel like real beef steaks. 3D-printed steaks are now available in 30 more restaurants Redefine Meat has expanded its operations into Europe. Restaurants in London, Berlin, and Amsterdam now carry the 3D-printed steaks the company has become known for. A...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Should fines be issued to those who are not vaccinated against Covid? Tell us in our poll

Boris Johnson’s government has reintroduced some Covid restrictions and extending the country’s vaccine programme in a bid to slow the spread of omicron, the new variant scientists fear could spread more quickly than Delta, the currently dominant strain in the UK. (Please register to access the poll below.)Last week MPs voted through plans to make it mandatory for people to wear face coverings in public spaces such as shops and on public transport. The prime minister has also set a target of offering all adults an additional vaccine dose by the end of January.The measures have been brought...
PUBLIC HEALTH
SB Nation

12 Silent Signs You're Eating Too Much Sugar Without Realizing It

Most people think only diabetics have high blood sugar levels. Yet this isn't so. Any person can suffer from this and may not notice the harm being done to nerves, blood vessels, and organs. I sure that in order to prevent complications, it's important to recognize worrying symptoms in time and take appropriate measures.
NUTRITION
albuquerqueexpress.com

Super mutant Covid strain found in Asia, Middle East

The new Covid variant of major concern, which was first spotted in Botswana, has now been identified in Israel and Hong Kong, with experts fearing its mutations may allow it to spread quickly, evading existing Covid-19 immunity. Variant B.1.1.529, which is yet to be given a name from the Greek...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Escapist Magazine

Here’s What Uncharted Looks Like on PS5

PlayStation 4 title Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and its standalone DLC, The Lost Legacy, are coming to PlayStation 5 (PS5) and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store as a bundle called Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, with the PS5 version launching on January 28, 2022, and now it is available to preorder. Sony has shared an Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection preorder trailer showing off how good they look on PS5, as they come with a suite of visual upgrades and gameplay enhancements. Those who already own any version of the PS4 titles will be able to upgrade for $10, and purchasing the collection on its own is $49.99.
VIDEO GAMES
Insider

Insider

211K+
Followers
19K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy