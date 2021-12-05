ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Winter storm warnings issued and cold snap ahead

By Cameron Chinn
WLUC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings for the entire Upper Peninsula and will go into effect early Sunday morning and will expire by the evening times. As that snow moves through we should see an estimated...

www.uppermichiganssource.com

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Howard, Mitchell by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 15:29:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa, 511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin. Target Area: Howard; Mitchell Deteriorating Conditions This Evening .Snow will expand across the entire area through the evening. Some of this snow will be heavy at times with hourly rates exceeding an inch an hour possible across portions of southeast Minnesota into north-central Wisconsin. These rates will cause roads to quickly become snow covered and slippery. A wintry mix can be expected for portions of northeast Iowa into southwest Wisconsin where some minor ice accumulations will be possible. The winds will increase overnight with gusts up to 35 mph possible that will create some blowing and drifting snow. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Moderate to heavy snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...In Iowa, Mitchell and Howard Counties. In Minnesota, Houston and Fillmore Counties. * WHEN...The heaviest snowfall is expected this evening and early overnight, lessening after midnight and ending completely after sunrise on Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
HOWARD COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Boyd, Holt by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 17:42:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call Nebraska 511 for the latest road information. Target Area: Boyd; Holt WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow with additional accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Boyd and Holt Counties. * WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on hazardous conditions such as slippery roads and blowing snow that will significantly reduce visibility.
BOYD COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Mower, Winona by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 14:35:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa, 511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin. Target Area: Mower; Winona Deteriorating Conditions This Evening .Snow will expand across the entire area through the evening. Some of this snow will be heavy at times with hourly rates exceeding an inch an hour possible across portions of southeast Minnesota into north-central Wisconsin. These rates will cause roads to quickly become snow covered and slippery. A wintry mix can be expected for portions of northeast Iowa into southwest Wisconsin where some minor ice accumulations will be possible. The winds will increase overnight with gusts up to 35 mph possible that will create some blowing and drifting snow. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In Wisconsin, Buffalo County. In Minnesota, Winona and Mower Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Cedar, Knox by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 11:41:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Cedar; Knox WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Knox and Cedar Counties. * WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
CEDAR COUNTY, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chills
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Misty Fjords by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 14:57:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-10 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Misty Fjords WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional new snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Misty Fjords including Hyder. * WHEN...Until 9 PM AKST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Heavy wet snow will be difficult to manage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...At around 3 AM, 3.3 inches of snow had fallen in Hyder so far. Stewart, BC has reported moderate to heavy snow through today with around 6 inches of new snow since 9 AM AKST this morning.
PRINCE OF WALES-HYDER CENSUS AREA, AK
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Buffalo, Jones by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 09:02:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-10 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Buffalo; Jones WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Jones and Buffalo Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
BUFFALO COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Antelope, Pierce by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 11:41:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Antelope; Pierce WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Antelope and Pierce Counties. * WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute.
ANTELOPE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Lyman by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 09:02:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-10 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lyman WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Lyman County. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
LYMAN COUNTY, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Storm Warnings#Cold Snap#Winter Storm
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Misty Fjords by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 14:57:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-10 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Misty Fjords WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional new snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Misty Fjords including Hyder. * WHEN...Until 9 PM AKST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Heavy wet snow will be difficult to manage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...At around 3 AM, 3.3 inches of snow had fallen in Hyder so far. Stewart, BC has reported moderate to heavy snow through today with around 6 inches of new snow since 9 AM AKST this morning.
PRINCE OF WALES-HYDER CENSUS AREA, AK
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-12 06:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Target Area: Southern Trinity PERIODS OF HEAVY SNOW SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY A cold front will approach on Saturday. Snow levels on Saturday and Saturday Night near and north of Highway 299 will initially range from 2500 to 3500 feet. This will support significant snow accumulations at Buckhorn Summit, Oregon Mountain Pass, as well as some portions of Highway 36 above 2500 feet. A few feet of snow are likely at Scott Mountain Summit. There will likely be a lull in precipitation with snow levels in the 3000 to 4000 foot range on Sunday. Another round of heavy precipitation will arrive later Sunday night into Monday, followed by falling snow levels that will aid in additional heavy snow for elevations above 3500 feet in Trinity County and 2500 feet in eastern Humboldt County. WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 6 AM PST SUNDAY ABOVE 3500 FEET WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT ABOVE 3500 FEET * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning above 3500 feet, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 17 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. For the Winter Storm Watch above 3500 feet, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 33 inches possible. * WHERE...Southern Trinity County. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 10 AM Saturday to 6 AM PST Sunday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Sunday evening through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Boyd, Holt by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 17:42:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call Nebraska 511 for the latest road information. Target Area: Boyd; Holt WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow with additional accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Boyd and Holt Counties. * WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on hazardous conditions such as slippery roads and blowing snow that will significantly reduce visibility.
BOYD COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Mower, Winona by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 14:35:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa, 511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin. Target Area: Mower; Winona Deteriorating Conditions This Evening .Snow will expand across the entire area through the evening. Some of this snow will be heavy at times with hourly rates exceeding an inch an hour possible across portions of southeast Minnesota into north-central Wisconsin. These rates will cause roads to quickly become snow covered and slippery. A wintry mix can be expected for portions of northeast Iowa into southwest Wisconsin where some minor ice accumulations will be possible. The winds will increase overnight with gusts up to 35 mph possible that will create some blowing and drifting snow. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In Wisconsin, Buffalo County. In Minnesota, Winona and Mower Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Misty Fjords by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 14:57:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-10 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Misty Fjords WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional new snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Misty Fjords including Hyder. * WHEN...Until 9 PM AKST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Heavy wet snow will be difficult to manage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...At around 3 AM, 3.3 inches of snow had fallen in Hyder so far. Stewart, BC has reported moderate to heavy snow through today with around 6 inches of new snow since 9 AM AKST this morning.
PRINCE OF WALES-HYDER CENSUS AREA, AK
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-12 06:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Target Area: Northern Trinity PERIODS OF HEAVY SNOW SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY A cold front will approach on Saturday. Snow levels on Saturday and Saturday Night near and north of Highway 299 will initially range from 2500 to 3500 feet. This will support significant snow accumulations at Buckhorn Summit, Oregon Mountain Pass, as well as some portions of Highway 36 above 2500 feet. A few feet of snow are likely at Scott Mountain Summit. There will likely be a lull in precipitation with snow levels in the 3000 to 4000 foot range on Sunday. Another round of heavy precipitation will arrive later Sunday night into Monday, followed by falling snow levels that will aid in additional heavy snow for elevations above 3500 feet in Trinity County and 2500 feet in eastern Humboldt County. WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 6 AM PST SUNDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT ABOVE 3500 FEET * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning above 2500 feet, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations ranging from 7 to 27 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. For the Winter Storm Watch above 3500 feet, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 32 inches possible. * WHERE...Northern Trinity County. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 10 AM Saturday to 6 AM PST Sunday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Sunday evening through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Polk by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 14:01:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Polk WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches. * WHERE...Polk County. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult, especially this evening and overnight.
POLK COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Mower, Winona by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 14:35:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa, 511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin. Target Area: Mower; Winona Deteriorating Conditions This Evening .Snow will expand across the entire area through the evening. Some of this snow will be heavy at times with hourly rates exceeding an inch an hour possible across portions of southeast Minnesota into north-central Wisconsin. These rates will cause roads to quickly become snow covered and slippery. A wintry mix can be expected for portions of northeast Iowa into southwest Wisconsin where some minor ice accumulations will be possible. The winds will increase overnight with gusts up to 35 mph possible that will create some blowing and drifting snow. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In Wisconsin, Buffalo County. In Minnesota, Winona and Mower Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Baraga, Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-11 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Baraga; Marquette WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 17 inches. North winds gusting as high as 40 to 45 mph Saturday morning will cause near blizzard conditions at times. The highest snow amounts will be over the Michigamme Highlands and the higher terrain of Marquette County, including along US 41 and State Highway 553. Lesser amounts will be near the Lake Superior shoreline and areas well inland. * WHERE...Baraga and Marquette Counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 1 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible at times. Power outages will be possible. Blowing snow is expected late tonight into Saturday morning.
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Howard, Mitchell by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 15:29:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa, 511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin. Target Area: Howard; Mitchell Deteriorating Conditions This Evening .Snow will expand across the entire area through the evening. Some of this snow will be heavy at times with hourly rates exceeding an inch an hour possible across portions of southeast Minnesota into north-central Wisconsin. These rates will cause roads to quickly become snow covered and slippery. A wintry mix can be expected for portions of northeast Iowa into southwest Wisconsin where some minor ice accumulations will be possible. The winds will increase overnight with gusts up to 35 mph possible that will create some blowing and drifting snow. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Moderate to heavy snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...In Iowa, Mitchell and Howard Counties. In Minnesota, Houston and Fillmore Counties. * WHEN...The heaviest snowfall is expected this evening and early overnight, lessening after midnight and ending completely after sunrise on Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
HOWARD COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Howard, Mitchell by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 15:29:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa, 511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin. Target Area: Howard; Mitchell Deteriorating Conditions This Evening .Snow will expand across the entire area through the evening. Some of this snow will be heavy at times with hourly rates exceeding an inch an hour possible across portions of southeast Minnesota into north-central Wisconsin. These rates will cause roads to quickly become snow covered and slippery. A wintry mix can be expected for portions of northeast Iowa into southwest Wisconsin where some minor ice accumulations will be possible. The winds will increase overnight with gusts up to 35 mph possible that will create some blowing and drifting snow. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Moderate to heavy snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...In Iowa, Mitchell and Howard Counties. In Minnesota, Houston and Fillmore Counties. * WHEN...The heaviest snowfall is expected this evening and early overnight, lessening after midnight and ending completely after sunrise on Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
HOWARD COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Fillmore, Houston by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-10 15:29:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-11 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa, 511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin. Target Area: Fillmore; Houston Deteriorating Conditions This Evening .Snow will expand across the entire area through the evening. Some of this snow will be heavy at times with hourly rates exceeding an inch an hour possible across portions of southeast Minnesota into north-central Wisconsin. These rates will cause roads to quickly become snow covered and slippery. A wintry mix can be expected for portions of northeast Iowa into southwest Wisconsin where some minor ice accumulations will be possible. The winds will increase overnight with gusts up to 35 mph possible that will create some blowing and drifting snow. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Moderate to heavy snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...In Iowa, Mitchell and Howard Counties. In Minnesota, Houston and Fillmore Counties. * WHEN...The heaviest snowfall is expected this evening and early overnight, lessening after midnight and ending completely after sunrise on Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
FILLMORE COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy