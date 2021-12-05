ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden, Putin set video call Tuesday as Ukraine tensions grow

By Ellen Knickmeyer, Dasha Litvinova, Aamer Madhani, Colleen Long/AP
 5 days ago

(Moscow) — Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin plan to speak in a video call Tuesday as tensions between the United States and Russia escalate over a Russian troop buildup on the Ukrainian border. The buildup...

US News and World Report

Russia to West: Offer Us Guarantees or Risk Unravelling Security

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia on Friday warned of the danger of a major confrontation with the West unless the United States and its allies gave serious thought to security guarantees for Moscow, and it also raised the prospect of a European missile crisis. The comments by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei...
Jen Psaki
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
New Hampshire Bulletin

Commentary: Why Biden’s threat to slap Russia with more sanctions is unlikely to deter Putin

The Biden administration is threatening harsh, “high impact” sanctions against Russia if it invades Ukraine. U.S. intelligence officials say Russia has been preparing for a potential invasion by amassing tens of thousands of troops along the border and engaging in other aggressive tactics. President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin held a virtual […] The post Commentary: Why Biden’s threat to slap Russia with more sanctions is unlikely to deter Putin appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
WEKU

Ukrainian military is long on morale but short on weaponry

KYIV, Ukraine — When Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula and threw its support behind separatists in the country's east more than seven years ago, Kyiv's underfunded and disorganized armed forces struggled to mount a credible response. Now, amid fears that a Russian troop buildup near Ukraine's border could signal...
AFP

Biden touts US as democracy champion, China scoffs

President Joe Biden said Friday that democracy "knows no borders" as he closed a two-day summit on democratic freedoms while fending off a storm of criticism from China and domestic critics alike. In closing comments to leaders from scores of countries, as well as representatives of NGOs and philanthropical bodies, Biden said democracy "knows no borders.
Washington Post

Putin barrels toward invading Ukraine, encouraged by Trump

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s path toward threatening an invasion of Ukraine is marked by reckless actions. In this move toward defiance of international norms, Putin has been subtly encouraged by former president Donald Trump, a fellow traveler in recklessness. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up.
The US Sun

Putin’s general warns nuke launchers and hypersonic missiles are ‘ready for action’ amid fears of Ukraine invasion

VLADIMIR Putin's general has warned Russia's nuke launchers and hypersonic missiles are "ready for action" - further fuelling fears of an invasion of Ukraine. Chief of General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov said more than 95 per cent of Moscow's ground-based strategic nuclear forces are "kept in constant readiness for combat use".
The Independent

Talks on Ukraine would pose challenge of their own for Biden

President Joe Biden said this week the U.S. would take a more direct role in diplomacy to address Vladimir Putin s concerns over Ukraine and Europe at large, part of a broader effort to dissuade the Russian leader from ordering a destabilizing new invasion of Ukraine.But any negotiations to peacefully resolve Europe’s tangled East-West rivalries will present minefields all their own for the U.S. president.Administration officials have suggested that the U.S. will press Ukraine to formally cede a measure of autonomy to eastern Ukrainian lands now controlled by Russia-backed separatists who rose up against Kyiv in 2014. An undefined...
Popular Mechanics

If Russia Strikes Ukraine, Here's How the Pentagon Could Bring the Heat

U.S. intelligence officials now believe that Russia's military buildup on its border with Ukraine is a prelude to attack. While an attack is not certain, the stockpiling of forces would allow Moscow to stage a limited invasion of its rival. The Pentagon has a range of options to deal with...
