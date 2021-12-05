ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An Argument to Remember

By Donna Kelly
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike many other Americans, I listened to the oral arguments earlier this week in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. The case stems from a challenge to the constitutionality of a Mississippi law that bans abortions after 15 weeks of gestation except in the event of a medical...

