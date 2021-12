It’s a battle for the top spot in Group C as Leicester City takes on Napoli in 2021 Europa League play. Leicester City currently leads the group with eight points. However, Napoli (along with Spartak Moscow) trails just behind with seven points, leaving the group wide open. City has fallen back in to back in the English Premier League, sitting in 11th place with a record of 5-4-6. On the other side, Napoli is going strong in the Italian League, sitting third place with a record of 11-3-2. Fans looking for the broadcast of the match may run into trouble in the U.S., as the English broadcast will be exclusive to Paramount+.

LEICESTER, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO