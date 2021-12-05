ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Party foul: 2 in 3 say one relative always drinks too much at holiday gatherings

By StudyFinds.org via Nexstar Media Wire
informnny.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (StudyFinds.org) – Three in five Americans dread going to family gatherings during the holidays. That’s according to a new survey of 2,000 Americans over the age of 21, all of whom typically attend large gatherings during the holiday season. Almost two-thirds of the poll (63%) agree that...

www.informnny.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

Addiction psychiatrist gives tips for saying no to holiday drinks

People suffering from alcohol addiction can be vulnerable during the holidays. They may be invited to indulge in something they’d rather avoid — a problem that a northern Virginia psychiatrist has tips for now and the future. “The ideal situation is to not have alcohol around in the...
FALLS CHURCH, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fouls#Americans#Onepoll
CBS DFW

‘It’s Not Uplifting For Everybody’: Can Too Much Christmas Holiday Music Hurt?

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s beginning to sound a lot like Christmas. Retailers, restaurants and other businesses are playing holiday music non-stop these days. For many people the songs bring excitement about the season, but for others the tunes can be a trigger. “It’s not uplifting for everybody,” said Leigh Richardson. The licensed professional counselor says a lot of people are actually stressed by seasonal music. “I have a friend that says, ‘I hate Christmas music,’ and I said ‘why?'” said Richardson, “and she said, ‘because all I think about is long lines.'” Richardson continued, “For some people they think ‘I’m going to gain so much...
MUSIC
957thebeatfm.com

Situation 805: “My bf says it’s too much effort to look his best, am I not worth it?”

Good morning guys!! Big fan! Here it goes, my boyfriend is in his mid 30’s I am in my mid 20’s. My boyfriend has started to get a lot of grey hair on his beard and his head. I suggested he dye his hair (am I am a hairdresser), as time passes he has stop taking care of his appearance. Because of my profession I think it’s important I take pride in the way I look. You cannot trust a hairdresser/beautician to work on you, if they can’t even work on themselves. Well my boyfriend got offended and said he’s a man and real men don’t dye their hair. It turned into an argument. Here’s the thing, my boyfriend feels that since he already has me, he doesn’t have to keep trying. “It’s too much effort” I try to educate him on skin care (especially since he works outdoors and doesn’t wear sunscreen) once again he says men don’t need any of that. Well in the last year he looks like he has aged a ton! I am going to be honest, my attraction to him is fading. I’ve told him that too. It’s not that I’m vain because we are all supposed to change and with time, but he has given up. We went to a wedding not to long ago and his effort to get dressed up was minimal. He doesn’t care how he looks! He was mad at me for not wanting to post a picture of us that night. I told him I felt embarrassed. I gave him an ultimatum, to either put more effort into his appearance or I am out. Physical appearance isn’t everything but it is important. I would like to hear what the men out there listening, what they think about my situation, are WE not worth the effort? Why can’t we normalize men utilizing skin care, getting manicures, etc. and just taking care of themselves. I want us to be the best versions of ourselves always! IS THAT TOO MUCH TO ASK FOR? (email your situation to listeners@957thebeatfm.com)
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
wfxb.com

The Perfect Gift to Get People Who Have Everything

In a poll, people were asked what gifts you can always fall back on and chocolate was the top answer, with over half saying it’s always accepted. Meanwhile another go-to are gift baskets, followed by gift cards, clothing accessories like hats, mittens, and slippers and socks.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
cbslocal.com

Local Family Being Fined For Having Christmas Lights Up Early

TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – One local family is being fined by their home owners association for having their Christmas lights up!. The Westchase Community Association states between November 7 and Thanksgiving Day, families are not allowed to have holiday decor on their homes. The Moffa family said...
TAMPA, FL
Hillsboro News-Times

RURAL REFLECTIONS: Random gifts of love

Pamela Loxley Drake has a way of brightening the holiday season for strangers and family alike.I came up with this idea when trying to figure out how to teach my grandkids the importance of giving to others. And a way to keep them busy during the time we spent together. Ornaments were to be made, then handed out randomly to the people the kids chose, saying "Happy Holidays" then walking away. Random gifts of love. Granddaughters Sydney and Gabby (now adults) were little when the first ornaments were constructed. With a Christmas basket filled with their artistic endeavors, we walked...
LIFESTYLE
KETV.com

Employees at this Chick-fil-A location get big gifts at holiday party

PITTSBURGH — The spirit of giving was present at a holiday party for employees at a Pittsburgh-area Chick-fil-A. The store owner, Aimee Hernandez, gave out big prizes to workers at the celebration. Some of the gifts included a month's rent or mortgage payment, Dyson vacuums, a big-screen TV, $1,000...
PITTSBURGH, PA
checkupnewsroom.com

How Much Sickness Is Too Much?

Wheeeeeeeeee---oooohhhhhh. I don't know how else to start this respectful and loving post for our immune system other than with a joyful and exhausted noise. Your kids are so sick (so often) right now that I lately find myself reassuring parents all day about what's normal and what isn't when it comes to how much sickness is "too much sickness".
HEALTH
verywellhealth.com

How Much Caffeine Is Too Much for You?

Caffeine can be found in a variety of products, including many foods and beverages. Common sources of caffeine include coffee, tea, cocoa-containing beverages, soft drinks, energy drinks, candies, gums, and other packaged foods. The caffeine content of these foods and drinks varies by product and ranges anywhere from 50-500 milligrams (mg).
FOOD & DRINKS
countryliving.com

This Hallmark Christmas Movie Drinking Game Will Be the Hit of Your Holiday Party

Watching Hallmark Christmas movies is one of our most beloved holiday pastimes. There’s nothing better than avoiding the cold weather outside and cuddling up on the couch with Candace Cameron Bure, Kellie Pickler, Lacey Chabert, and the rest of our favorite stars. But there’s one way to make this winter tradition even more holly jolly!
MOVIES
Staten Island Parent

These Are the 53 Best Elf on the Shelf Ideas for Parents

We asked for your best Elf on the Shelf ideas, and boy did you deliver! Whether you’re for or against Elf on the Shelf, one thing’s for certain: Our feeds are flooded with brilliant, easy, mischievous, laugh-out-loud ideas for your tiny visitor from the North Pole. In case you’re not familiar with the Elf on […] The post These Are the 53 Best Elf on the Shelf Ideas for Parents appeared first on SI Parent.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Mashed

Mixologists Recommend The Best Low-ABV Drinks For Your Holiday Party

Holiday parties are supposed to be festive, but they're often a lot less fun than TV commercials make them out to be. This may be due in large part to the fact that such parties frequently involve excessive alcohol consumption. Those full of Christmas spirits are prone not only to embarrassing themselves and others (something they'll likely never live down in this age of social media), but the night can have tragic consequences should they insist on driving home afterwards. Something you may not be aware of if you're hosting a holiday party is that, as the PKSD law firm tells us, you could be held liable for any accidents caused by your overserved guests.
DRINKS
SheKnows

Time Is Running Out! These Digital Gift Cards & Online Classes Are Perfect Last-Minute Holiday Gifts

We’ve all been there. Whether it’s a birthday, anniversary, or Valentine’s Day, we’ve all forgotten to send someone a gift. And this year, it’s easier to forget to get gifts in time since you’re likely not exchanging with everyone in person still. Never fear, e-gift cards are here! From digital gift cards to online classes, you can instantly get everyone you forgot about a gift and act like you had it all planned. It’s a win-win situation for all! Not only are they easier to give, but gift cards also put the freedom in the recipient’s hands. After all, who doesn’t...
HOME & GARDEN
DogTime

10 Sploot-worthy Holiday Gift Ideas For Corgi Lovers

The holidays are on the way, and there’s still time to find the perfect gift ideas for Corgi lovers in your life. Let your Corgi flag fly! The post 10 Sploot-worthy Holiday Gift Ideas For Corgi Lovers appeared first on DogTime.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy