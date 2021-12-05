ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

This scenic Illinois neighborhood will pay you to move there

By Elizabeth Barmeier
FOX 2
FOX 2
 5 days ago

GRAFTON, Ill. – Those looking to move may consider the Illinois river town of Grafton, as the city is offering a land rebate program.

The city owns land lots in the Grafton Hills neighborhood that are on sale for $5,000 each. When someone purchases a lot, they have three years to build a house on the property. Once the house is completed, the city will reimburse the homeowner’s cost of the land, according to Mayor Mike Morrow.

“It’s a great deal,” he said.

Currently, there are 26 lots available that are about one-third of an acre. If a landowner does not build a home by the end of the three-year period, the city will buy back the land for $4,000.

Odd antiques discovered inside Belleville home’s walls reveal hidden history

The money used to reimburse lot owners comes from the city’s escrow account, according to Morrow. After the city’s building inspector provides a final inspection and turns in the homeowner’s occupancy permit, the city will write a check for $5,000, and either present it in person or in the mail.

There are currently five homes under construction and another two homes that going to be built. So far, everyone who has bought land through the city’s program has built a home, Morrow said.

The properties for sale sit on the bluffs, so future homeowners will not have to worry about flooding and purchasing flood insurance.

“It sits right at the intersection of the Illinois and Mississippi Rivers,” Morrow said. “And it’s very quiet and peaceful. Then in the wintertime, through the trees, you can get a beautiful view of the river and so forth, depending upon where you are — obviously not from all of the locations.”

The neighborhood has several amenities nearby, including a school, a meeting space, and Red Hawk Park that has a playground, a soccer field, and a basketball court.

“It’s just a wonderful place to be able to walk your family at night, walk the dogs, walk the kids,” Morrow said.

The city’s land reimbursement program is part of FEMA’s Great Flood of 1993 buyout program. A total of 600 homes were destroyed in that flood, according to Morrow. A couple of years later, FEMA bought the land where the homes were destroyed in Grafton Hills.

Over the years, the city has been selling the land to homeowners and more recently started this reimbursement program, Morrow said.

Massive $20M St. Charles County home for sale includes Ferris Wheel, bowling alley

Those interested in buying land can call Stan Gula with Dream Homes Realty at 618-806-2747.

“Grafton is a gorgeous little town. It’s one of the few towns on the Illinois side that basically embraces the river. You can walk up to the river’s edge on the Mississippi or the Illinois river and put your toe in the river,” Morrow said.

mizerbob
5d ago

One paragraph says you don't have to worry about floods or about having to get flood insurance and in the next paragraph it said that in 93 600 homes were destroyed by a flood and the city bought those homes so my question would be are those the same lots that they are trying to sell now?

17
Tom Kitchens
5d ago

My Dad always told me, don't build near water, never know if it will flood. looked nice, but I will pass.

15
Leann Tolan
5d ago

How about those property taxes? Who is going to help pay them when a person can go across the river and build a home and pay taxes at a fraction of the amount. Sad but true. Illinois taxes are a killer.

