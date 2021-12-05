ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral kicks off annual ‘Holiday Festival of Lights’ event

By Zach Barrett
 5 days ago
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Thousands came out to one of the busiest roads in Cape Coral to spread holiday cheer for the 30th annual Holiday Festival of Lights.

Nearly a mile of Cape Coral Parkway East was shut down from 4 p.m. -10 p.m. Saturday night for the event.

Thousands came out to eat from rows of vendors, see Santa Claus, and even hit the slopes with a 20-ton snowdrift slide on site for kids.

The line to the slide was a long one, but Shooter and his Grandmother Missy said it was worth the wait.

“I first went on the snow slide, that I was excited for. “It’s pretty cool seeing snow with palm trees,” the pair stated.

About 10,000 people were expected to take in the festivities. That demand kept employees with Sweeney’s Weenies busy sizzling sausages until the event was over.

“There’s a lotta hot dogs, I brought a couple thousand hot dogs. With all the nonsense going on and all the politics it feels like things are getting back to normal again and that’s what’s fun,” said workers while they whipped up some weenies.

Saturday’s event ended at 10 p.m., the roads reopened following a cleanup of the street.

