ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Weather Blog - Great Tailgating Weather And Then A Cold Blast Arrives

By Gary Lezak
kshb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA quick blog today! It is starting out cloudy, and there is a cold front coming our way. The front will arrive later this afternoon, and this allows us some time to bring just a little sun and warm up into the 60s. Have...

www.kshb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wave 3

StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 12/10

Alert Day remains in effect for 11pm tonight through 8am Saturday as of this update. Confidence is higher with the severe potential in the 3am-6am window but lower before and after that focused timeframe. Both damaging winds and tornadoes will be on the table for this setup due to the...
ENVIRONMENT
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Severe weather update

INDIANAPOLIS — The 13 Weather Team is tracking the potential for severe storms overnight. Here is how radar looked around 8:30pm Friday. There was line of severe storms moving from eastern Missouri into western Illinois. This is the line that will get here in a couple of hours. A...
MARION COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blog#Tailgating
kshb.com

Denver gets first snowfall, breaks 87-year-old record

Denver finally got its first snowfall of the season, shattering an 87-year-old record for the latest first snow. It wasn't much: The official measurement on Friday at Denver International Airport was just three-tenths of an inch. Jim Kalina, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Boulder, says the Denver metro...
DENVER, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

WEATHER ALERT DAY: High winds in Pikes Peak Region before big drop in temperatures

Overview:  Winter driving conditions are expected to continue over the high country today where a combination of heavy snow and gusty wind will make for very difficult driving conditions over the higher mountain passes. Locally, we’re tracking significantly colder air and a chance for a brief snowfall in spots today, but warmer air will return The post WEATHER ALERT DAY: High winds in Pikes Peak Region before big drop in temperatures appeared first on KRDO.
DIVIDE, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Denver

Snow Drought Ends: It Was 7 Weeks Late, But Denver Finally Recorded A Measurable Snow

DENVER (CBS4) – The first measurable snow of the season fell in Denver during the rush hour on Friday morning, just missing an all-time record for longest streak without snow by two days. The last time measurable snow fell at Denver International Airport was on April 21. First measurable snow at Denver! 0.3" has been measured so far today. #cowx — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) December 10, 2021 A few places on the west and south side of metro Denver saw a light snowfall just before Thanksgiving but it never really accumulated across the heart of the city or where the official weather station is located. Up until today the airport has reported snow flurries with no accumulation three times this season. Friday’s total at DIA amounted to 0.3 inches, which meets the threshold for an accumulating snow. By definition an accumulating snowfall is anything measuring 0.1 inches or greater.
DENVER, CO
kqennewsradio.com

HEAVY SNOWFALL POSSIBLE SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY

Heavy snowfall is possible in mountain areas of southern Oregon Saturday through Tuesday. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said a Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Saturday morning through Sunday afternoon above 3,500 feet. Forecasters said a series of wet and cold low-pressure systems will move across the...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
SFGate

Weather report: Blast of cold air grips Bay Area ahead of big storm

A mass of cold, dry air has settled into the San Francisco Bay Area and the coldest temperatures of the week are expected to grip the region Friday night into Saturday, the National Weather Service said. The chilly conditions come ahead of a big storm, a so-called atmospheric river, forecast...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Rain And Severe Weather Expected This Weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – We are off to a mild start this morning with temperatures in the upper 40s. By this afternoon we make it to the mid-50s with a little drizzle and mostly cloudy. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Light rain showers arrive this evening and then heavy rain, possible thunderstorms, and gusty winds by Saturday morning. Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center Overnight wind gusts will be around 25 mph and temperatures will stay mild in the mid-40s Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center There’s nothing to sugar-coat here, Saturday morning won’t be pretty....
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: High Wind Warning For Front Range Mountains And Foothills

DENVER(CBS)- Hold on tight! Wind started kicking up across Denver and the Front Range Friday afternoon as the snow started to wind down. Some gusts popped up above 40 mph briefly sending wind chills into the 20s and teens. Credit CBS4 Wind gusts Friday afternoon. The northern Front Range Mountains and Foothills will be rocked with strong winds that may reach hurricane force in some spots this weekend! With our first big snowstorm moving out we have high pressure moving east from California. Colorado will get squeezed in the middle for Saturday and most of Sunday. Along with that a strong jet stream overhead will divide the to air masses. Credit CBS4 There is a High Wind Warning in place for the Front Range Mountains and Foothills for wind gusts up to 80 mph over the weekend! Anything from 74 mph on up is hurricane force! Credit CBS4 This will set the stage for strong winds thru the weekend in a few ski areas from Summit county up through Winter Park and beyond. Where wind chill temperatures could be below zero. Great snow with cold temps will rule the weekend!
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy