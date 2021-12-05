ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mexico Wants To Sue America Over Electric Vehicles

By Jay Traugott
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Biden administration's Build Back Better Act includes a provision aimed specifically at some electric vehicles buyers. If that new EV is built in America by union workers, then customers can receive subsidies of up to $12,500. Automakers like Toyota, Hyundai, and Honda, all of whom have major manufacturing operations in...

carbuzz.com

Comments / 237

Robert Newton 5517
5d ago

that's what happens when almost everything is purchased from Mexico, what happened to made in the U.S.A., cheapskates, that's what, anything to make a dollar or two.

Reply(10)
52
Guess Me
5d ago

The 15-000 is a good price on these cars when to go the market each year,,,,,, If they priced them right they probaly wouldn’t have many left at the end of each model year,,, their priced way out of range for ordinary citizens,,, 90% of the people in these United States are not rich,,,

Reply(11)
31
Roar
5d ago

That is the only way electric car can exist is through tax payers payed tax rebates they can not stand on their own

Reply(35)
100
Washington Times

Biden so weak even Mexico now threatening America

The president of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, sent a somewhat threatening message Republicans’ way, telling them that if they dared oppose the 11 million illegals who President Biden wants to let cross to America, there would be you-know-what on ye olde Mexican political circuit to pay. On one hand,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Slowest-Selling Car in America

The car industry should be having a banner year. Demand for new cars has skyrocketed, due at least in part to pent-up demand because dealers were closed over portions of the nearly two years the COVID-19 pandemic has plagued the United States. Sales, however, have hit a wall — and the slowest-selling car of all […]
BUYING CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
fordauthority.com

Biden Will Order Federal Agencies To Stop Buying ICE Vehicles By 2027

Since taking office early this year, President Joe Biden has been very forthcoming about his desire to transition the country away from ICE vehicles and toward electric vehicles. Over the last several months, Biden has taken a number of actions to achieve this goal, including urging Detroit automakers to eye a 40 percent EV sales mix by 2030 before signing an executive order that aspires to achieve a larger 50 percent mix by the same date. However, some don’t feel like Biden has done enough in this regard, and many want him to support more ambitious EV plans that include a ban on the sale of new ICE vehicles by 2035. Biden hasn’t yet embraced these proposals but has now signed an executive order directing federal agencies to stop buying ICE-powered vehicles by 2027.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
bigrapidsnews.com

Mexico, US announce plan for aid to Central America

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico announced a joint plan with the United States Wednesday to send development and agricultural aid to Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador, to stem the wave of migration from those Central American countries. Mexico had long sought a U.S. commitment to fund President Andrés Manuel López...
U.S. POLITICS
Autoblog

Polestar 3 electric SUV previewed, will be made in America

Polestar is beginning a rollout of multiple models, and its first preview into the future was the Precept, a concept that will become the Polestar 5. That model is still a few years away, but next year we'll be getting the Polestar 3, the brand's first electric SUV. And the company has even provided a peek with a camouflaged prototype.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Times Union

Toyota Joins Push To Produce Lithium Batteries In The U.S.

Toyota plans to invest $1.3 billion to set up a new lithium-ion battery plant near Greensboro, North Carolina capable of providing power for up to 1.2 million electrified vehicles. Toyota is the latest manufacturer set to build batteries in North America, with some analysts forecasting there will be as much...
BUSINESS
eenews.net

Commerce secretary: Chip shortage threatens Biden EV plans

Building support for a congressional bill to take on China, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said yesterday that automakers’ grand electric vehicle plans are imperiled by the ongoing shortage of computer semiconductors. "The average electric vehicle has about 2,000 chips, roughly double the average number of chips in a non-electric car,"...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Exclusive: Toyota turns to Chinese tech to reach its electric holy grail

BEIJING, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) will launch an all-electric small sedan in China late next year, having turned to local partner BYD (002594.SZ) for key technology to finally make an affordable yet roomy runaround, four sources told Reuters. Two of the four people with knowledge of...
CARS
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Cars
Benzinga

Electric Vehicle to Rent? There's an App for That

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Electric vehicles (EVs) are becoming increasingly popular all over the world, especially in the United States, but when it comes to renting one, they still can be difficult to find.
CELL PHONES
Tesla Has Clever Plan To Stop Idiots From Blocking Superchargers

As the spread of electric vehicles continues to gain speed across the globe, the electric charging network needs to keep pace with the growing demand. Tesla, the global leader in electric vehicles, has spent millions to expand its supercharging network and the company currently has more than 25,000 supercharging stations across the planet. The EV manufacturer is looking to democratize its superchargers, and in certain regions, you can charge your Porsche Taycan right next to regular Tesla offerings such as the Model 3 and Model S, but some have been experiencing an unpleasant trend in recent times: internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles are blocking charging stations. This act is known as "ICEing", and it has become such an issue in China that Tesla has banded with its customers to come up with an interesting solution.
CARS
TheStreet

GM to Spend Over $3B on Electric Vehicle Projects: Report

General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report intends to spend over $3 billion to manufacture electric vehicles, including one project from an existing plant in Michigan, sources familiar with the topic told the Wall Street Journal. The automaker is working on two projects in Michigan to ramp up...
BUSINESS
Cornell University

Electric uprising: What will it take to make the transition to electric vehicles?

In a series of five stories, Cornell faculty share their perspectives on what it will take to make the transition from internal combustion engines to electric vehicles (EVs), and alumni who are in the thick of making this ambition a reality explain how they’re going about it. How American...
CARS
Jalopnik

Mexico May Sue The U.S. Over EV Tax Credits

The Build Back Better Act still has yet to pass the Senate or be signed into law, but it’s already facing pushback. And not just from Republicans. Mexico has threatened to sue the U.S. over a section in the bill that would subsidize union-built electric vehicles, the Washington Post reports.
U.S. POLITICS
morningbrew.com

Elon Musk doesn’t want anymore government subsidies for electric vehicles

Elon Musk has some big ideas on how to revamp Biden’s $2 trillion Build Back Better bill: killlllllllll it. Tesla’s Technoking said in an interview at the WSJ’s CEO Council Summit this week that the social spending package would just add to the already sky-high federal deficit.
ECONOMY
AOL Corp

Tesla's Musk says Biden's electric vehicle bill should not pass Congress

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Monday that Congress should not approve the Biden administration's bill to boost subsidies for electric vehicles (EVs), saying the proposal would worsen the U.S. budget deficit. The billionaire entrepreneur is escalating criticism about the administration and Democrats for...
U.S. POLITICS
