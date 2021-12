News has emerged that Kyle O'Reilly's deal is up soon, with Fightful confirming the PWInsider report that his contract is set to expire before the end of the year. O'Reilly is among a crop of top NXT talent that seemingly passed on new deals offered in late 2019. One WWE source said that the contract being set to expire this soon was a bit of a surprise to O'Reilly, because a lot of WWE contracts end up having time automatically added for various reasons. We're actually told Tommaso Ciampa is in that boat of having his deal extended due to injury time. This was not a surprise to WWE, however, as they looked over their contracts this summer after the Pete Dunne and Adam Cole deals all came due in surprise fashion.

WWE ・ 5 DAYS AGO