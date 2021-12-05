Honest Trailer For NO TIME TO DIE, a Long Goodbye To Daniel Craig's James Bond

Warning: some plot and character spoilers alluded to. Daniel Craig’s fifth and final movie as James Bond, No Time To Die, disappoints in comparison to Spectre (Craig’s fourth movie as Bond), with an attempt at reconstructing the James Bond character. On Oct. 8, 2021, the two hour and 43 minute movie premiered in cinemas all around the United States. Since it concludes Daniel Craig’s journey as Bond, No Time to Die was highly anticipated for months and was quickly sold out in theaters. Even though the plot contained a sufficient amount of action, as expected of a Bond movie, as well as astonishing European landscapes, what really brought the standards low was the unimaginative plot and the director’s attempt at humanizing James Bond which took away the essence of James Bond itself.
