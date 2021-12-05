Honest Trailer For NO TIME TO DIE, a Long Goodbye To Daniel Craig's James Bond

Probably never before in history did as much time transpire between the release of a film’s theme song and the actual release of the movie as in the case of “No Time to Die.” Billie Eilish’s title song, written with her producer and brother, Finneas, came out 20 months before the James Bond film it was written for, due to a series of pandemic-related delays that kept pushing back the movie. Since it was written so specifically to echo thematic and narrative elements of the film that were being kept under wraps, that meant 20 months of Eilish and Finneas talking about the tune but not being at liberty to talk freely about the actual meaning and intent of the lyrics.

