Honest Trailer For NO TIME TO DIE, a Long Goodbye To Daniel Craig's James Bond

By Joey Paur
GeekTyrant
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve got a new Honest Trailer for Daniel Craig’s final James Bond film No Time...

geektyrant.com

Comments / 0

kolafm.com

New James Bond? | Kevin Machado |

Actor Henry Cavill has played Superman. How about superspy, James Bond? Rumors are flying since Daniel Craig retired from the franchise. Get more of the story here.
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Sean Connery's Real Cause of Death: Former James Bond Actor's Health Condition Leading To Death Last October Revealed

Sean Connery's cause of death was reportedly revealed by his loved ones a month after the "James Bond" actor passed away. The celebrity was best known for being the first-ever actor to play Agent 007 in the 1962 James Bond feature film "Dr. No." After years in the entertainment industry, Connery decided to retire from acting after his appearance in the film adaptation of the comic book series "The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen," which was released in 2003.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Idris Elba Could Reportedly Star In A James Bond Film -- Just Maybe Not How Fans Want

The race to find the next James Bond is on, and it looks like there are some serious contenders on the growing list. While Idris Elba seems to be a fan favorite suggestion for the role, he has said it is definitely not going to be him. While that may not be what fans want to hear, there may be a consolation prize. Apparently, the Luther star could reportedly appear in the next 007 film in a completely different way.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

James Bond: MGM Exec Provides Update On Search For Daniel Craig’s Successor

No Time To Die is still having its day in theaters around the world, with a PVOD and home video release keeping the fires roaring for the film’s presence. That’s not going to stop people from looking for the latest news on who the next 007 will be, and MGM motion picture group president Pamela Abdy knows that just as well as anyone. This is why it’s so interesting that, in a recent interview, she provides an update on the search for Daniel Craig’s successor.
MOVIES
Daniel Craig
CinemaBlend

Ryan Reynolds Talks Being Open To Playing James Bond, And It’s Actually Not The First Time He’s Been Suggested

Pretty much anybody who’s done an action film has been asked if they’d want to play James Bond. Thanks to the press rounds for Netflix’s original film Red Notice, we have two more candidates for the role: former wrestling superstar/current action star Dwayne Johnson and former TV star/current jack of all trades Ryan Reynolds. You may laugh at those prospects to a certain extent, but when it comes to Reynolds, not only is he open to becoming the next 007, it’s not the first time he’s been suggested.
CELEBRITIES
NewsTimes

Billie Eilish and Finneas on ‘No Time to Die,’ a Bond Theme That Really Might Have Eternal Life

Probably never before in history did as much time transpire between the release of a film’s theme song and the actual release of the movie as in the case of “No Time to Die.” Billie Eilish’s title song, written with her producer and brother, Finneas, came out 20 months before the James Bond film it was written for, due to a series of pandemic-related delays that kept pushing back the movie. Since it was written so specifically to echo thematic and narrative elements of the film that were being kept under wraps, that meant 20 months of Eilish and Finneas talking about the tune but not being at liberty to talk freely about the actual meaning and intent of the lyrics.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

James Bond producers don’t yet know how 007 will return in a new film following No Time to Die

James Bond fans have been left wondering in what form the spy will return following Daniel Craig’s exit.No Time to Die, which was released earlier this year, was Craig’s final outing as 007.The film’s ending divided longtime fans of the franchise, leaving many confused as to how they will bring the character back in a new film.It turns out that producer Barbara Broccoli is still unsure on how the studio will go about doing that. Speaking at  Deadline’s Contenders Film: New York event, Broccoli told reporters: “We’ll figure that one out, but he will be back”Leaving no doubt that the...
MOVIES
thewildcattribune.com

No Time to Die leaves the Bond fanbase unsatisfied

Warning: some plot and character spoilers alluded to. Daniel Craig’s fifth and final movie as James Bond, No Time To Die, disappoints in comparison to Spectre (Craig’s fourth movie as Bond), with an attempt at reconstructing the James Bond character. On Oct. 8, 2021, the two hour and 43 minute movie premiered in cinemas all around the United States. Since it concludes Daniel Craig’s journey as Bond, No Time to Die was highly anticipated for months and was quickly sold out in theaters. Even though the plot contained a sufficient amount of action, as expected of a Bond movie, as well as astonishing European landscapes, what really brought the standards low was the unimaginative plot and the director’s attempt at humanizing James Bond which took away the essence of James Bond itself.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

James Bond boss confirms 007's future after No Time to Die

James Bond's franchise overseer Barbara Broccoli has promised that 007 "will be back". For those who've witnessed the explosive death twist at the end of No Time to Die – killing off Daniel Craig's incarnation after he saved Madeleine Swann and their daughter Mathilde – this news reiterates how the iconic secret agent is being recast.
MOVIES
Jacksonville Journal Courier

James Bond Producer Says Daniel Craig's Replacement Will Definitely Be a British Man

Since Daniel Craig stepped down from the role of James Bond following this year’s No Time to Die, there’s been plenty of speculation over who the next person to portray the iconic spy will be — and whether that person might be a BIPOC actor or a woman. We can rule out the latter, according to a new profile of Bond producer Barbara Broccoli in The Hollywood Reporter.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

The Advice Pierce Brosnan Gave Daniel Craig When He First Started As James Bond (And Which He Didn’t Take For Years)

Taking on a job with as large of a scope as becoming the new James Bond is something that I would imagine prompts a ton of advice. Fans, producers, and actors alike all have their opinion on how to (and who should) play 007, so there’s never a shortage of people with thoughts on the character. That said, the advice that Pierce Brosnan gave No Time To Die’s Daniel Craig when he first started as James Bond was pretty solid; though Craig admits didn’t take it for years after he received it.
CELEBRITIES

