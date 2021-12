TRAPPIST-1 would be an unremarkable star if not for the scientific interest generated by its seven planets. Astronomers first spotted the new worlds, at least three of which might be habitable, in 2016. Now, a new study suggests that the way the TRAPPIST-1 planets orbit might reveal clues about their evolution and how frequently space rocks smashed into them in their formative years.

ASTRONOMY ・ 14 DAYS AGO