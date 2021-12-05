Rep. Stefanik: Gov. Hochul tasked with cleaning up Cuomo 'criminal cesspool'

Governor Hochul says the state continues to watch for the Omicron variant, but adds New Yorkers are aren't defenseless against COVID-19. She believes getting vaccinated is the best way for people to protect themselves and others from getting sick and said so far no cases of the new variant have been found in the Empire State. In addition to getting immunized, the governor is also encouraging people to wear masks and follow social distancing protocols. But, Hochul says she isn't planning to issue a statewide mask mandate.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO