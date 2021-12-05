ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester County, MA

Man From Region Admits To Possessing Child Porn

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
A Massachusetts man has pleaded guilty in federal court to possessing child pornography.

Worcester County resident Matthew Stefanelli, age 32, of Upton, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography on Thursday, Dec. 2, according to the US Attorney's Office for Massachusetts.

According to officials, in December 2020, a CyberTip report identified Stefanelli as the owner of an account used to store child pornography.

In January, a search of Stefanelli’s residence resulted in the seizure of several electronic devices including his cell phone.

A forensic review of the phone revealed approximately 33 image files depicting child pornography, including the child identified in the CyberTip report, officials said.

Stefanelli stored these images in an encrypted application designed to appear as a calculator, the US. Attorney's Office said.

Stefanelli was arrested and charged on July 14.

The charge of possession of child pornography provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, at least five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000.

