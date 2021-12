Hopkins (hamstring) remains listed as questionable Sunday against the Bears, but he's expected to play and may handle a lighter role than usual, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Hopkins has been out since Week 8 while dealing with a hamstring injury. Though the injury has healed to the point that he's expected to be able to play in some capacity, poor weather conditions in Chicago add increased risk of him experiencing a setback, which could cause the Cardinals to limit his snaps.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO