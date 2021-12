The Bears are technically only one game behind the Vikings for the seventh and final playoff spot in the NFC — with two games left to play against Minnesota. They’re also in 14th place in the NFC with six teams between them and the Vikings. Oh, and they have a 2-4 conference record with back-to-back games against the Cardinals and Packers — currently No. 1 and No. 2 in the NFC, respectively — coming up.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO