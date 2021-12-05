ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fantasy Football Week 13 tight end rankings: Keeping the faith in Kyle Pitts

By Chris Towers
CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI can't bring myself to give up on Kyle Pitts for Fantasy, because we've seen how much potential he has, but it's getting harder to defend him every week. He had just 26 yards on two catches in Week 12, his third game in the past five with fewer than 30...

Fantasy Football Believe It or Not: Start Myles Gaskin, sit Elijah Moore, drop Kyle Pitts

For a majority of Fantasy leagues, we're heading into the stretch run, with two weeks remaining until the Fantasy playoffs. It's a time that's difficult if you're used to "trusting the process" because there's not much time left for things to turn around. You don't need someone to regress in a month, or even a couple of weeks, you need them right now. And that is going to mean some uncomfortable decisions. Like maybe sitting the guy who was just the No. 1 receiver in Fantasy for the past month.
Fantasy Football Week 14: Starts, Sits, Sleepers and Busts for every game on the slate

MIN -3, O/U 43.5. In the same week Diontae Johnson racked up double-digit targets (again), Claypool had a season-low three. Johnson is Ben Roethlisberger's guy, that much is obvious, but the reality is that Claypool typically sees at least double the number of targets he saw against the Ravens and gets at least two deep throws his way per game. In that regard, Fantasy managers should assume Claypool's targets rebound against a Vikings defense that's been below league average in pass rush pressure over its past four games. But that doesn't promise anything more than around 11.2 PPR points, which is Claypool's season-long average. Since Pat Freiermuth became a staple in the offense in Week 6, Claypool is third in both red-zone targets (eight) and red-zone receptions (three) with exactly zero touchdowns. Freiermuth also has one more end-zone target (four) than Claypool (three). Claypool's been due for a score for several weeks, but it's tough to expect anything to change, especially on a short week.
Colony: T.J. Watt sounds like an MVP to me

After TJ Watt failed to win the NFL’s Defensive Player Of The Year award two years ago – despite 14.5 sacks, 14 other tackles behind the line of scrimmage, 8 forced fumbles, 4 fumble recoveries, 2 interceptions and 6 other passes batten down.
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Not able to practice

Golladay (ribs) is listed as a non-participant in Wednesday's practice, Zack Rosenblatt of The Newark Star-Ledger reports. Dan suggests Golladay tried to go through individual drills but was "moving gingerly" and then went off to the side with the training staff. Other non-participants Wednesday were WR Kadarius Toney (oblique) and QB Mike Glennon (concussion), while WR Sterling Shepard (quad) and QB Daniel Jones (neck) managed limited practices.
Fantasy Football Rankings, Week 14, 2021: Proven model says start Dontrell Hilliard, sit James Conner

In CBS Sports Fantasy football leagues, nine of the top 12 players drafted were running backs. Of those nine players, over half have missed at least two games this season. If you've been struggling with running back depth because you've lost a stud like Derrick Henry, Christian McCaffrey or Alvin Kamara, you're not alone. Luckily, a reliable set of Week 14 Fantasy football rankings can help ensure you're nailing those critical Fantasy football start-sit decisions.
Mike Florio Discusses Chris Simms' Tua Bashing

Chris Simms had some strong comments on PFT Live with Mike Florio on Dolphin QB Tua Tagovailoa. You can hear the Simms comments at the beginning of the interview where he compares Tua to Taysom Hill which obviously is absurd.
Bills' A.J. Klein: Out for big Monday night game

Klein has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Monday's game against the Patriots, Aaron Wilson of Sportstalk 790 Houston reports. This is a decent-sized blow to a defense that just lost stud corner Tre'Davious White to a season-ending knee injury. Tyler Matakevich and Andre Smith should be in line for more snaps as the Bills try to slow down a red-hot Patriots team in a game that has huge implications for both the AFC East crown and conference seeding.
Rams' Mekhi Sargent: Signs with Rams

Sargent was signed to the Rams' active roster Wednesday. Sargent was elevated from the practice squad for Sunday's win over the Jaguars and rushed twice for five yards. He'll now serve as the Rams' No. 3 option at running back, but he's unlikely to have a significant role behind Darrell Henderson and Sony Michel.
