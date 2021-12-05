ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor's vetos up for overrides in the Special Session

By Amanda Engel
 5 days ago
As Maryland lawmakers get ready to redraw the maps that will determine your congressional districts for the next decade, the General Assembly does have a few other items on its plate as it enters special session.

One of those items, determining if the state's legislative body will attempt to override any of the 45 vetoes left on the table by Governor Larry Hogan.

Here's a look at those vetoed bills:

We will track these vetoes during the special session, and let you know if any of these bills will become law.

