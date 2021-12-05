COVID-19 outbreak hits cruise ship traveling to New Orleans

A cruise ship landing in New Orleans has reported several cases of COVID-19 among its passengers.

A Norwegian Cruise Lines vessel headed for New Orleans has reported 10 cases of COVID-19 on board. The ship and its passengers are cooperating with the Louisiana Department of Health to initiate COVID-related protocols on the cruise vessel.

Norwegian "has been adhering to appropriate quarantine and isolation protocols as new cases and exposures have been identified aboard this vessel," said the LDH in a press statement released Saturday. Officials were unwilling to note the passengers' symptoms or vaccination status.

The vessel has more than 3,200 individuals on board. It initially departed from New Orleans and stopped in Belize, Honduras, and Mexico over the voyage.

All cruise ship passengers will be tested for COVID-19 before disembarking. If a passenger tests positive for COVID-19, they will be instructed to travel home immediately or self-isolate in accommodations provided by Norwegian Cruise Lines.

Cruise ships were early sites of COVID-19 infections in the first few months of the pandemic. This led the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to issue a no-sail order in March 2020, putting a sudden freeze on cruise-related business. The order ended in July 2021, with the CDC implementing new requirements for cruise ships leaving U.S. ports.

Despite these requirements, some cruise ships continued to struggle with infections. Twenty-seven vaccinated passengers tested positive for COVID-19 in August aboard a Carnival cruise ship.

