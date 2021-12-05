ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

3 reasons Lionel Messi shouldn’t have won the Ballon d’Or

By Nihad Žunić
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Ballon d’Or is the biggest award for football players in the world. Lionel Messi snagged the honors this year, but more on that in a second. Awarded by a panel of football journalists, the award is a sign of excellence and a point of pride for every player that won...

clutchpoints.com

Sporting News

Who won the Ballon d'Or in 2021? Final results as Lionel Messi takes home 7th player of the year award

Argentina and Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi won the 2021 Ballon d'Or, his record-extending seventh Player of the Year award in his career (2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015 and 2019). He beat out Bayern Munich and Poland forward Robert Lewandowski, who was the other top contender for this year's honor. The final points margin was tight: 613-580.
PREMIER LEAGUE
casinonewsdaily.com

Lionel Messi and Alexia Putellas Win Ballon d’Or Awards as Best Footballers

On Monday, November 29th, 2021 the winners of the prestigious Ballon d’Or Awards were announced in a ceremony in Paris, France from the historic Theatre du Chatelet. The winners were the magnificent Argentinian – born superstar forward of Paris Saint – Germain, Lionel Messi (male winner), as well as the Spaniard attacking midfielder/winger currently of Barcelona, Alexia Putellas (female winner).
UEFA
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo dismisses ‘lies’ over Ballon d’Or and Lionel Messi motivation

Cristiano Ronaldo has dismissed claims from a French journalist that his main aim is to finish his career with more Ballon d’Or wins than Lionel Messi.The Manchester United forward has collected the award five times, while Messi has already won it on a record six occasions and is favourite to take the honour for 2021 at Monday evening’s ceremony in Paris.Earlier this week, Pascal Ferre, the editor in chief of France Football – organisers of the Ballon d’Or – said Ronaldo had told him that his primary ambition was to retire having won the accolade more times than rival star...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Robert Lewandowski
Person
Lionel Messi
The Independent

Pep Guardiola defends Lionel Messi’s controversial Ballon d’Or win

Pep Guardiola has insisted that Lionel Messi deserved to win this year’s Ballon d’Or, following the Argentina forward’s record seventh triumph.Messi was named the best men’s player in the world on Monday night, beating Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski and Chelsea midfielder Jorginho to win the award.Messi won his first four Ballon d’Or trophies between 2009 and 2012 while playing under Guardiola at Barcelona, and the Spanish coach has said his former player was worthy of this year’s prize.“You can never say it is unfair Lionel Messi wins the Ballon d’Or,” Manchester City coach Guardiola said on Tuesday amid...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Copa America#Chelsea#Argentinian#Real Madrid#The Champions League#Psg#French
The Independent

West Ham will not fear likes of Barcelona in Europa League – David Moyes

David Moyes says West Ham will not fear the likes of Barcelona in the Europa League – because they have already beaten the reigning European champions this season.The Hammers signed off from the group stages of the competition when a youthful side fell to a narrow 1-0 defeat by Dinamo Zagreb.With West Ham already through to the last 16 as Group H winners and injuries starting to bite, Moyes threw in five of the club’s academy players from the start and handed debuts to two more from the bench.A special night for these lads ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WlzMfBUGXq— West Ham United (@WestHam)...
UEFA
Sportsnet.ca

Champions League Takeaways: David powers Lille to knockouts, Barcelona bows out

A wildly entertaining group stage of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League continued this week, and it went right down to the wire with four of the last five knockout round berths claimed on the final matchday. Wednesday’s tilt between Atalanta and Villarreal was postponed to Thursday due to heavy snow...
UEFA
AFP

Barcelona crash out of Champions League as Benfica, Lille and Salzburg reach last 16

Barcelona crashed out of the Champions League in the group stage for the first time in over 20 years with a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich on Wednesday, as Benfica, French champions Lille and Red Bull Salzburg all qualified for the last 16. Meanwhile, Chelsea missed out on first place in their group to Juventus after conceding a late equaliser away to Zenit Saint Petersburg, while snow in northern Italy forced the postponement of Atalanta's decisive game against Villarreal. Barcelona started the day in second place in Group E but had to win away to Bayern Munich to be sure of going through, otherwise they risked being overtaken by Benfica. Xavi Hernandez's side were duly outclassed by an already-qualified Bayern who made it six wins out of six in the group, with Thomas Mueller's 34th-minute header just crossing the line before Ronald Araujo could clear.
UEFA
The Independent

Is Bayern Munich vs Barcelona on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch fixture

Barcelona need to beat Bayern Munich in their final Champions League group match on Wednesday evening.The Spanish side are currently second in Group E but are just two points ahead of third place Benfica. A win for Barca would secure a spot in the next round and even if they lose, a Benfica loss would see them through.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Bayern host Barcelona in the Champions LeagueIt will be a great achievement considering how their European tournament began.They lost 3-0 to Bayern in the reverse fixture and 3-0 to Benfica. However, a win this...
UEFA
The Independent

Late Zenit equaliser leaves Chelsea second in Champions League group

Magomed Ozdoev’s stoppage-time thunderbolt consigned a patched-up Chelsea to a 3-3 draw at Zenit St Petersburg and second place in Champions League Group H.Timo Werner thought he had settled the argument with a smart, late second goal in the closing stages, only for Ozdoev to lash home a half-volley from the edge of the area at the death.Juventus’ 1-0 win over Malmo secured top spot for the Italians, leaving defending champions Chelsea sweating on a potentially-tougher draw in the last-16 knockout stage.Werner laid on a tap-in for fit-again Romelu Lukaku in an industrious night in Russia, but Thomas Tuchel’s men...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Spurs' clash with Rennes postponed after Covid outbreak

Tottenham Hotspur announced the postponement of Thursday's Europa Conference League clash with Rennes following a severe coronavirus outbreak at the Premier League club, but their French opponents called into question the decision. It has been reported that Tottenham are now considering asking for their Premier League match at Brighton on Sunday to be postponed.
UEFA
The Independent

Zenit vs Chelsea prediction: How will Champions League fixture play out tonight?

Chelsea travel to Russia to take on Zenit Saint Petersburg in the Champions League tonight.Thomas Tuchel will be eager to tap into the performance last time out in Europe, where the Blues thrashed Juventus at Stamford Bridge. FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Chelsea face Zenit in the Champions LeagueThat result ensures they control their own destiny in relation to top spot and a home second leg for the next round in the last 16. And after a damaging 3-2 loss to West Ham, Chelsea will be eager to bounce back and regain confidence heading into the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
