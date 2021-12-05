Final Card For Tonight’s WWE NXT War Games Event

This Sunday will mark the return of WWE NXT WarGames, one of the most beloved NXT events of the year, and this year's edition looks to be one of the most intriguing WarGames events in recent memory. That's because it is the first pay-per-view structured event of the NXT 2.0 era, as Halloween Havoc was set up as a loaded edition of the weekly Tuesday night show. The big theme of the event seems to be era vs era, as some of the biggest stars of the Black and Gold era are taking on the new stars of 2.0 in both the Men's and Women's WarGames matches, though there are some exceptions. We're breaking down everything you need to know about the show right here, including the full card, start time, where to stream, betting odds, and more!

WWE ・ 8 DAYS AGO