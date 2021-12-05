ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Final Card For Tonight’s WWE NXT War Games Event

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin us here tonight on PWMania.com for live coverage of the WWE NXT War Games event. Below is the lineup for...

www.pwmania.com

Comments / 0

Related
PWMania

WWE Announces Battle Royal For Tonight’s SmackDown

The next challenger for WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be determined with a Battle Royal. We’ve noted how WWE has teased that a new challenger for Reigns will be revealed during tonight’s post-Survivor Series edition of SmackDown on FOX. They have now announced a Black Friday Battle Royal for tonight’s show, with the winner becoming the new #1 contender to The Head of The Table.
WWE
411mania.com

Cameron Grimes vs. Andre Chase Added To Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0

WWE has announced a new match for tonight’s edition of NXT 2.0 on USA Network, as Cameron Grimes will prepare for his Hair vs. Hair Match against Duke Hudson at NXT WarGames by going one on one with Andre Chase. Here’s the full release from WWE on the match:. Cameron...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Announces New Match For Tonight’s NXT 2.0

Andre Chase will be wrestling Cameron Grimes on tonight’s episode of NXT 2.0. WWE issued the following regarding the match announcement:. “Cameron Grimes isn’t bluffing this time around. Before going toe-to-toe with Duke Hudson in a Hair vs. Hair Match this Sunday at NXT WarGames, Grimes will attempt to take...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

WWE May Extend Candice LeRae’s NXT Contract Due To Pregnancy

Candice LeRae is one of the mainstays of NXT’s women’s division and also Johnny Gargano’s wife. With WWE releasing so many talents lately, many wonder what will become of Candice LeRae. It seems she might be sticking with WWE longer. LeRae has been absent from WWE television for quite sometime...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron Grimes
Person
Mandy Rose
Person
Tommaso Ciampa
Person
Roderick Strong
Person
Joe Gacy
Person
Pete Dunne
Person
Kay Lee Ray
Person
Johnny Gargano
Person
Dakota Kai
PWMania

Men’s War Games Advantage Ladder Match On Next Week’s WWE NXT 2.0

A second WarGames Advantage Ladder Match has been announced for next Tuesday’s WWE NXT episode. WWE is allowing fans to vote for the participants that will compete in the WarGames Advantage Ladder Match on next Tuesday’s go-home episode. The polls, found at this link, asks fans if they want to see NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, LA Knight or Pete Dunne represent Team Old School, and if they want to see Team New School represented by NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes, Bron Breakker, Grayson Waller or Tony D’Angelo.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE NXT Preview For Tonight: WarGames Go-Home Episode

Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode will feature the go-home build for Sunday’s WarGames event. Two WarGames Advantage Ladder Matches have been announced for tonight’s show. Dakota Kai vs. Kay Lee Ray will take place to determine the advantage in the Women’s WarGames Match, while fan voting on the WWE website will determine which Superstars will face off to determine the advantage in the Men’s WarGames Match.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE NXT Reveals Full WarGames Card

Tonight's episode of NXT 2.0 solidified the card for NXT WarGames this coming Sunday, deciding which teams had the advantage in the Men and Women's WarGames matches and even adding one more match to the loaded WarGames card. During tonight's episode, a match between Dakota Kai and Kay Lee Ray delivered brutal falls and hits thanks to the ladder and resulted in Ray getting the advantage for her team. Meanwhile, an amazing match between Johnny Gargano and Bron Breakker resulted in Breakker getting the advantage for Team 2.0, and you can find the full card below.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE NXT WarGames Poster Highlights The Men’s WarGames Match

The poster for NXT WarGames has been released ahead of Sunday’s show, with the men’s WarGames match getting spotlighted. You can see the poster below, which features Team Black & Gold (Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne, LA Knight) facing off with Team 2.0 (Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Tony D’Angelo, Grayson Waller).
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War Games#Combat#Pete Dunne La Knight
wrestlinginc.com

Who Won The Advantages For Sunday’s WWE NXT WarGames Matches?

The team advantages have been decided for Sunday’s WWE NXT WarGames matches. Tonight’s WarGames go-home edition of NXT opened with Kay Lee Ray defeat Dakota Kai in a WarGames Advantage Ladder Match to earn the advantage for her team. The Women’s WarGames match will feature Team Gonzalez (Raquel Gonzalez, Io Shirai, Cora Jade, KLR) vs. Team Kai (Kai, NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne).
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE NXT WarGames 2021 Preview: Full Card, Match Predictions & More

WWE NXT WarGames 2021 is coming up this Sunday and before the event takes place, let’s run down everything you need to know about the upcoming pay-per-view. Who is scheduled for the card? Which superstars surprisingly weren’t booked on the lineup? How interesting does the show seem? What’s going to happen with all the matches?
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Preview For Today’s WWE NXT UK Episode

A new episode of WWE NXT UK will air on Peacock this afternoon. Here is the lineup:. *NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov vs. Rampage Brown. *NXT UK Women’s Champion Meiko Satomura vs. Xia Brookside.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Mick Foley Praises WWE NXT Women’s Match

Mick Foley took to Twitter to praise the ladder match between Dakota Kai and Kay Lee Ray on last night’s episode of NXT 2.0. He wrote on Twitter: “Hardcore creativity on display in a banger of a match between @Kay_Lee_Ray and @DakotaKai_WWE on @WWENXT.”. The match was booked to decide...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
WWE NXT
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
fullpresscoverage.com

NXT: Ranking Every NXT War Games Match

The War Games are back for NXT 2.0, with a battle of old guard versus new school on December 5th. We’ve had six TakeOver War Games matches in NXT’s history. Which ones have been the cream of the crop? Here’s our ranking of all six NXT WarGames matches from worst to best.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Women’s WarGames Advantage Set Following WWE NXT 2.0

The advantage in the women’s WarGames match is now set. During this week’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0, Kay Lee Ray defeated Dakota Kai in a ladder match to earn the advantage for her team. As you know, Kay will be teaming up with Io Shirai, Cora Jade, and Raquel Gonzalez at this Sunday night’s WarGames pay-per-view event.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE NXT WarGames 2021 Start Time, Full Card, How To Watch, Streaming, Betting Odds

This Sunday will mark the return of WWE NXT WarGames, one of the most beloved NXT events of the year, and this year's edition looks to be one of the most intriguing WarGames events in recent memory. That's because it is the first pay-per-view structured event of the NXT 2.0 era, as Halloween Havoc was set up as a loaded edition of the weekly Tuesday night show. The big theme of the event seems to be era vs era, as some of the biggest stars of the Black and Gold era are taking on the new stars of 2.0 in both the Men's and Women's WarGames matches, though there are some exceptions. We're breaking down everything you need to know about the show right here, including the full card, start time, where to stream, betting odds, and more!
WWE
fullpresscoverage.com

NXT TakeOver War Games 2021 Predictions

NXT TakeOver War Games is here. Who is walking away a winner?. It is time for a double ring extravaganza. NXT TakeOver War Games is back with two War Games matches. We’ve also got two title matches and a hair vs hair match. Who walks away a winner? Evan & Javier from the Crossbody of Work Podcast are here to offer predictions for TakeOver War Games.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Announces The Return Of NXT’s “New Year’s Evil” Event

WWE announced at Sunday night’s WarGames pay-per-view event that the first NXT of 2022 will be a New Year’s Evil-themed episode. WWE NXT: New Year’s Evil will take place on January 4th. The inaugural WWE NXT: New Year’s Evil event took place in January of 2021. As of this writing,...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Steel Cage Match Set For This Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT 2.0

WWE has announced a steel cage match for this week’s episode of NXT 2.0. During Sunday night’s WarGames pay-per-view event, it was announced that Kyle O’Reilly vs. Von Wagner will be taking place inside the cage. This comes after Wagner tried to turn on O’Reilly following their loss to Imperium.
WWE
fullpresscoverage.com

NXT Black and Gold Shine In Loss To NXT 2.0 in War Games Match

Another edition of NXT War Games has come and gone. The future is now as NXT 2.0 stood tall over NXT Black and Gold to close out the show on Sunday night. As NXT moves ahead with a guy like Bron Breakker, the show was more about Team Black and Gold as they were the ones people were cheering for not the new crop of talent. And that is a telling sign considering guys like Carmelo Hayes, Tony D’Angelo and Grayson Walker are going to be featured moving forward.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy