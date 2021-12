Guardians' floor general Charlotte Richman gives them hope of a PIL title, deep state tournament run It's no wonder why Charlotte Richman is committed to play at the next level across the country in West Point, New York, at Army. The Ida B. Wells senior is already a general out on the floor. Richman tore through enemy lines in the opening game of the season at home Thursday against Sandy, picking up nine points, six assists, three rebounds and one steal as the Guardians won 60-33 in the season opener for both teams. It's all in a day's work for the...

