Start your week smart: Indonesia, Omicron, Hall of Fame, Mark Cuban, Joel Osteen

By CNN Newsource
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Texas man found his mother’s vintage school cafeteria cookbook from the 1960s, and had the recipes reprinted. He’s now bringing back memories and delicious food to his community. Here’s what else you need to know to Start Your Week Smart. The weekend that was. Indonesia’s Semeru volcano erupted,...

expressnews.com

Thumbs: What about it, Joel Osteen? Some prosperity gospel for the plumber who found your money?

UP: A simple kid born in the little town of Uvalde, Texas who never dreamed of one day being considered for political leadership decided not to throw his cowboy hat in the ring for Texas governor this week. We hope Matthew McConaughey wasn’t deterred by his humble roots. Uvalde, population around 16,000, is a sprawling metropolis compared to Rick Perry’s native Paint Creek, whose population of 300 some odd souls is at risk of getting blown off the map in a strong wind. We applaud McConaughey, a talented actor and Texas treasure, who seemed indecisive about every policy issue from abortion to voting rights, for rejecting popular pressure to launch a celebrity candidacy. There are enough actors in politics. We do wish he’d been able to share some wisdom gleaned from his long journey exploring higher office beyond saying he’d learned “a lot” and declaring that “we have some problems we need to fix.” A good candidate, by now, would have a few specifics on solutions, on potential compromises on certain issues, on ways to end the gridlock and division. McConaughey recognized that’s not his gig — and we respect him for that.
UVALDE, TX
FOXBusiness

Joel Osteen church cash discovery renews calls to tax churches

The political left has renewed its calls to tax churches after a plumber at Pastor Joel Osteen's church found hundreds of envelopes full of cash. A plumber called into a Houston radio station KILT-FM on Thursday, according to the city's KPRC-TV. The caller said, "There was a loose toilet in the wall, and we removed the tile. Went to go remove the toilet and I moved some insulation away and about 500 envelopes fell out of the wall."
HOUSTON, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Plumber finds money in walls of Joel Osteen's Houston church

HOUSTON - Hundreds of thousands of dollars were reported stolen in 2014 from a safe at Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church in Houston. Now, all these years later, another bombshell has dropped. "But I mean it was just like unbelievable the things he was telling us they found in the wall."
HOUSTON, TX
Long Beach Press-Telegram

Joel Osteen’s megachurch confirms stash of money found in bathroom wall

Seven years after an estimated $600,000 was stolen from a safe at Joel Osteen’s Houston megachurch, envelopes full of money were found hidden in a bathroom wall there, the church has confirmed. The story of the Nov. 10 discovery came to light Thursday when a man identifying himself as a...
LAKEWOOD, CA
Laredo Morning Times

TikToker launches GoFundMe after viral Joel Osteen video

A week after a plumber discovered money inside the walls of Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church, the Houston pastor is still making headlines. Here's why. Some of the online buzz is residual coverage from the 500 envelopes of money and checks a plumber found inside the bathroom walls of Osteen's Lakewood Church on November 10. Those envelopes might have helped solve a March 2014 case of money stolen from the church. That remains to be seen, but plumber who found the money hadn't heard from Osteen or church representatives since finding the money. That is until now.
HOUSTON, TX
mediaite.com

Fox News Disappears Lara Logan From the Air Following Fauci Attack

Following her comments about Dr. Anthony Fauci during a Fox News appearance on Monday, Lara Logan has been noticeably absent from the airwaves this week, having made zero appearances since. “Has Lara Logan been quietly benched by Fox News? All indications are yes,” CNN’s Oliver Darcy pointed out in the...
Business Insider

Elon Musk thinks you should die

Billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk believes death is critical to human progress. Death is "important," he said this week, because people rarely change their minds — "they just die." "If you live forever, we might become a very ossified society where new ideas cannot succeed," he said. When billionaire Elon...
abc17news.com

Dems: Discovery, AT&T merger will hurt diversity, workers

Congressional Democrats are raising concerns that the proposed merger of Discovery and AT&T’s WarnerMedia, a $43 billion effort to conquer the world of streaming, could affect diversity efforts in Hollywood and particularly hurt Latinos, who are already deeply underrepresented. Led by Rep. Joaquin Castro of Texas, 33 members of Congress wrote a letter to the Justice Department on Monday asking it to consider whether the merger will hurt competition, workers and diversity efforts in the entertainment industry. Discovery announced it was absorbing WarnerMedia from AT&T, combining giants like HBO, CNN, HGTV and Oprah Winfrey’s network. The merger still has to be approved.
COLUMBIA, MO
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Hawaii

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
HAWAII STATE
MSNBC

Who just gave Donald Trump $1 billion?

Ageless Actress: Does Your Stomach Bulge, No Matter What? Try This Routine. The App That's Teaching Americans Spanish in Just 3 Weeks. Oregon Seniors: Forget Your Old Bathtub, Do This Instead. Paradigme Study /. A new research study for people with Follicular Lymphoma is looking for participants.
