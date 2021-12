Football is a game of inches. Like the famous Al Pacino Speech from Any Given Sunday when he said “The margin for error is so small. I mean one half step too late or to early you don’t quite make it. One half second too slow or too fast and you don’t quite catch it. The inches we need are everywhere around us. They are in every break of the game every minute, every second.”

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO